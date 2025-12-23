The smiling face of a 10-year-old child in Bondi’s Archer Park, enjoying her final afternoon on Earth, offers a sobering glimpse into the mind virus of antisemitism.

Matilda was not murdered because of anything she had done or believed, but because she represented the future existence of Jews as a people.

If the Prime Minister had attended Matilda’s funeral last week, he might have taken the opportunity to ponder that truth, evidence frequently cited by historians to point to the genocidal nature of the Holocaust. Children are not merely innocent victims caught in the crossfire but hunted down as enemies.

The PM might care to put Saul Friedländer’s The Years of Extermination at the top of his summer reading list. Friedländer’s detailed history offers an insight into the twisted ideology that persuades someone it is not just okay, but heroic, to line up small children on the edge of an open pit in southern Ukraine and shoot them.

Among the many mea culpas Anthony Albanese owes Jewish Australians is an acknowledgment that it is not only wrong but deeply offensive to link the words antisemitism and islamophobia in the same sentence.

History shows that antisemitism rarely announces itself at full volume. It advances by degrees: first tolerated, then normalised before erupting in violence.

Over the space of 38 months, we’ve watched that process unfold in Australia. Hundreds of ugly marches in our cities, anti-Zionist hatred on open display in our Senate, and more than 3,600 reported incidents of antisemitism, roughly five a day.

Each time, the PM responds with the same anodyne talking points as if he’d been scouring the thesaurus for the mildest words of rebuke. For Jewish parents to have to hide their children’s school uniforms in public is “not acceptable”; the vandalism of Jewish property in Sydney’s Eastern suburbs is “deeply troubling”; the torching of a synagogue in Ripponlea is “shocking”. His descriptors do not begin to capture the horror of what was unfolding, culminating in the slaughter of 15 Jews on December 14, the attempted slaughter of dozens more and the terrorising of Jews worldwide.

In December last year, Albanese was on his way to Perth to spruik his Future Made in Australia Plan when news broke that the Adass Israel Synagogue had been destroyed by arsonists, injuring a congregrant, in December. He chose not to fly back or even abandon his pre-prepared script, opening his press conference with “a cracker of an announcement” about yet more corporate welfare.

Finally, after almost 10 minutes, a journalist asked him to comment on the synagogue attack. The PM put on his serious face and told us that “antisemitism is something that has been around for a long period of time.” No, Prime Minister, not on this scale in Australia, before October 7, 2023, not this poisonous mutation that has been allowed to flourish under your watch.

Moral confusion and historical ignorance leap from the transcripts of his comments over the last two years. His sentences form a familiar pattern: motherhood statement, name check antisemitism, then bracket with islamophobia. Hence, the many statements like this one in December 2023: “There is no place for prejudice or hatred, antisemitism or islamophobia.”

That is an extract from a speech to the Lowy Institute, named after Frank Lowy, a Holocaust survivor.

In Albanese’s taxonomy of prejudice, antisemitism and islamophobia are to racism what Coke and Pepsi are to caffeinated soft drinks, barely distinguishable versions of the same thing.

He shows no understanding of what antisemitism is, how it operates, and why liberal societies have learned—often too late—that it requires a distinct moral and political response.

Islamophobia, to the extent that it exists as a distinct form of bigotry, refers largely to attitudes toward a religion or the political movements it inspires.

Antisemitism is something fundamentally different: a conspiracy theory about a people, an all-purpose enemy offering a total explanation for social anxiety and political failure. Antisemitism crosses ideologies, uniting the far right and the far left.

It mutates rather than disappears, reappearing in new moral vocabularies once older forms are discredited. It can take religious forms – Christian and Muslim – and non-religious forms. Hitler adopted the then fashionable intellectual framework of eugenics to cast Jews as a degenerative, rootless force responsible for Germany’s military defeat, economic collapse and cultural decline.

Contemporary antisemitism is cloaked in the voguish language of anti-colonialism, recasting Jews as illegitimate “settlers” in a land they occupied as a distinct population more than 1000 years before the birth of Christ, and more than 1500 years before the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.

The Holocaust is uniquely atrocious for its industrial scale. It disturbs us because it sprang from a sophisticated European nation, highlighting the fragility of Western civilisation.

Yet Nazi ideology is merely a recent variant of an ancient virus. King Edward I expelled all Jews from England in 1290; Jews were scapegoated and expelled from France in the 14th century; between 1348 and 1351, they were blamed for the Black Death, and in 1492, they were expelled from Andalusia.

The history of ghettos and pogroms in Europe between the 16th and early 20th centuries is too extensive to catalogue here.

Yet for the PM, this ancient curse is just one type of discrimination among many. That is not merely a categorical mistake; it is a failure of leadership. His insensitivity to the early signals meant he failed confront the consequences.

The death of the youngest victim, Matilda, was a tragic illustration of the evils of antisemitism.

The death of the oldest victim, 87-year-old Alexander Kleytman, was equally illuminating, demonstrating what our country has become, and why the PM should stop at nothing to correct its dangerous course.

Alex and his mother escaped the Nazis by fleeing Ukraine, the location of some of the Holocaust’s most unspeakable atrocities. Friedländer documents the slaughter of 800-900 Jews in the small town of Bjelaja Zerkow in early August 1941. Children under five were separated and left to fend for themselves without food in an abandoned building on the outskirts of the town.

Weeks later, they were herded into a farm trailer pulled by a tractor, taken to a pre-prepared mass grave and shot.

We do not know the conditions from which Alex and his mother fled, nor how they survived sub-zero temperatures and near starvation in Siberia. Kleytman, born in 1938, would have been no more than three or four years old.

Somehow, Alex and his Ukrainian wife, Larisa, found their way to Australia when he enjoyed a successful career as a civil engineer and raised a family.

On Sunday, he was celebrating Hanukkah with his grandchildren in Archer Park when he was killed by a jihadist’s bullet. The scourge of antisemitism he came to Australia to escape had finally caught up with him, on a warm summer evening at Bondi.