The Bondi massacre shattered many comfortable delusions, not least of which is that anti-Semitism in Australia was restricted to occasional outbursts from the fringe.

In the most brutal way imaginable, we have been forced to acknowledge that it has advanced into something more dangerous: a malignancy that now pervades political culture, particularly on the progressive left.

Two weeks before the Bondi massacre, the Queensland branch of the Labor Party unanimously passed a series of intemperate resolutions condemning Israel. The language was extreme. Israel was accused of genocide, ethnic cleansing, deliberate starvation as collective punishment, the rape and torture of Palestinian prisoners, and the systematic killing and maiming of civilians. These were not the slogans of a street protest or a script for Palestinian TV, but motions adopted through a formal party process.

This matters because antisemitism today rarely presents itself in crude racial terms. It is laundered through moral language, legalistic accusation and fashionable anti‑colonial narratives that portray Jews — uniquely — as malevolent actors in history.

When such tropes are endorsed within mainstream political institutions, the boundary between criticism of the Jewish state and hatred of the Jewish people collapses.

A leaked letter published in The Weekend Australian warning of the normalisation of antisemitism within Labor confirms what many Jewish Australians have long feared: that hostility once confined to the margins is now institutionally indulged in a once-respectable political party.