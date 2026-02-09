When Jim Chalmers flags tax reform as the theme of his forthcoming budget, which part of the government’s grasping revenue machine does he intend to improve?

So far, we’ve heard nothing to suggest he wants to make it simpler and less demanding. There’s no hint that he intends to remove the anomalies and disincentives that prevent individuals and businesses from thriving.

Indeed, there’s precious little evidence to suggest he intends to reform anything in the literal sense of the word: to put something back into proper shape. Instead, his chief and probably only intention is to raise more money to buy goodies to hand out to others in the hope of being re-elected, the one thing the Albanese government is genuinely passionate about.

Hence, there is no need for detailed economic modelling or extensive consultations. The only calculations the government is likely to make before removing the 27-year-old concessions on Capital Gains Tax will be political. The noble art of reform as practiced by substantial governments is invoked as a rhetorical cover for a sordid tax grab by a government that is once again lying about its true intentions.

Labor has revived the politics of envy to persuade us that the capital returns from years of sacrificial investment are windfall gains that must be balanced against the windfall losses of others. It wants us to believe that 2.3 million taxpayers who have gone to the expense of buying and letting investment property are greedy and unscrupulous landlords stockpiling homes that could be purchased by others.

The countless hours spent finding a plumber to fix a broken sink or a tradie to fix a leaking roof without being ripped off are unworthy of reward in this zero-sum game. Secondary effects of this kneejerk policy are ignored. Homes relinquished by investors could conceivable lower property prices at the margins, but it will reduce the stock or rental property leading to a corresponding increase in rents.

Envy used to sit at number 4 sandwiched between gluttony and lust on the list of the seven deadliest sins. The Albanese government wants to turn it into a virtue by rebranding it as intergenerational equity, the catch cry of the new class war.