At the 2013 Tony Abbott landslide election, four out of five voters in Farrer voted for the Coalition or Labor. On Saturday, the old normal was flipped as four out of five cast their votes for none of the above. Released from the discipline of choosing the next prime minister, voters were free to indulge emotions normally suppressed and tell the political elite what they really think. The message, written so large it was visible from space, could be summarised in seven syllables: we’re sick of the lot of you.

The scale and deliberateness of the Farrer insurgency suggest this was more than a knee-jerk reaction to the resignation of a sitting party leader.

It was the clearest expression yet of the political realignment that has ended the political duopoly that has held since the formation of the Liberal Party in 1944. That also happened in Albury, as it happens, where the party convened for the first time in an unassuming room above the Mates department store.

That too was a revolt against the elite of sorts. The real life of this nation, Menzies maintained, was not to be found in great luxury hotels, the so-called fashionable suburbs, or in the officialdom of the Union movement.

“It is to be found in the homes of people who are nameless and unadvertised,” he said, “who see in their children their greatest contribution to the immortality of their race.”

Nameless and unadvertised people filed through the gates of Jindera Public School on the suburban fringes of Albury at the weekend with a peculiar sense of purpose.