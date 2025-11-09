Cat herding is an indispensable skill for a Liberal Party leader. All being well, Sussan Ley will have managed to coax, prod, and cajole her caucus into the pen by Wednesday evening, ankle-deep in dust and nursing a few scratches, but with her leadership intact.

Only then can she embark on the real art of politics - the art of persuasion - by convincing voters that wind and solar are neither cheap nor good for the environment.

Ley may be tempted to run dead on environmental and energy policy, as Scott Morrison did in 2022 and Peter Dutton earlier this year.

At best, that will secure another term in Opposition. More likely is that the LIberals will be condemned to irrelevance as a stand-for-nothing party jumping at its own shadow.

The road to recovery begins by exposing the most fraudulent policy inflicted on Australians in living memory. Ley must take on a renewable energy industrial complex, which will throw more money to stop her becoming Prime Minister than her party will have to spend.

The Gretta-fication of environmental policy, utilising tens of billions of dollars in murky overseas funding to defend renewables, has become an even more corrupt force in Australian politics than the trade union movement.

Perversely, it has also set back the cause of natural conservation. Practical measures protect biodiversity have been sidelined in the cause of saving the planet.