This is a revised version of my column in Monday’s The Australian incorporating the tragic events at Bondi which occurred after deadline

On Monday, October 9, 2023, two days after the largest mass slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust, Anthony Albanese spoke at the Lakemba Mosque in Western Sydney to garner support for a Yes vote at the Voice referendum.

The timing of the pre-arranged visit was awkward, not to say insensitive. Yet the Prime Minister persisted, sticking to his pre-scripted speech, without reference to the slaughter of civilians in 21 Israeli communities and the Nova music festival 48 hours earlier.

It was another two days before the PM formally paid his respects to the Jewish community at St Kilda. Jews across Australia felt threatened. By then, the vile antisemitic chants, flares and flaming Israeli flags on the steps of the Sydney Opera House had shown us that the anger generated by the October 7 atrocity was directed not at Hamas but its victims.

“My government is committed to keeping the community safe,” the PM said. “We will stand with Israel. We always will.”

The Prime Minister’s promise to stand by Israel lasted less than a month. On November 4, as Israeli forces began the delicate task of defeating an enemy that hid weapons beneath hospitals and used children as human shields, Foreign Minister Penny Wong called for “restraint”. She cited wildly exaggerated statement propagated by UNICEF to claim that 3,500 Palestinian children had been killed by the Israeli military. The source of that data was the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, as the Council of Foreign Relations acknowledged. It is hardly standing by Israel to preference the propaganda of its enemy over Israel’s official statements.

Albanese’s promise - “we will stand with Israel, we always will” - was utterly mendacious. It was a politically expedient falsehood to be deployed in St Kilda, but cynically avoided in Lakemba.

Albanese’s great disservice to Australian democracy has been the normalisation of lying as a legitimate form of political communication. Under his leadership, fabrication has changed from an aberration into an acceptable mode of civic debate.

Our democratic system has evolved to cope with bruising contests, and Australians have become adept at distinguishing fair dinkum arguments from spin.

But it is an open question whether it can withstand the torrent of calculated falsehoods emanating from the Office of the Prime Minister, granting license to his colleagues to do the same.