Australia’s peak body of professional wowsers claims the “social cost” of alcohol is $75 billion a year.

That would be more than our annual defence budget if the figure was real, rather than a random number weaponised by the Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education to demonise the alcohol industry.

FARE is a perennial contender for the Ignoble Prize in Fictionomics, awarded annually to the most statistically acrobatic claim of the previous 12 months.

It’s been a busy year for the judging panel, thanks to the exponential growth in mathematical misinformation and the rise of incurious journalism.

Once again, the Climate Council was a strong contender for its revelation that extreme weather fuelled by climate pollution is costing the nation $13.5 billion a year.