Reality Bites By Nick Cater

Reality Bites By Nick Cater

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Gluyasy's avatar
Alan Gluyasy
19h

Totally correct about the limitations and expense of battery storage - we are talking about minutes of storage in many cases, not hours and certainly not days. Having said that, there is a lot of research being done on new battery technology and I would take any bets on that.

Hydrogen is spruiked as an alternative but few people seem to consider the cost of the engineering in storing high pressure hydrogen. It is not like gasoline or diesel, which we already have the infrastructure for, that can be stored at ambient temperature and pressure.

Hydrogen embrittlement causes a loss of strength in steel pipes and tanks which adds to the cost and complexity of storage. For bulk and commercial who can install their own storage facilities, hydrogen may be economic, but the idea that anyone can call in at the local gas station and fill a car up with hydrogen is a pipe dream.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nick Cater · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture