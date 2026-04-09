When Labor released its energy transition policy in 2021, Anthony Albanese claimed it was based on “the most comprehensive modelling ever done for any policy by any opposition in Australia’s history since Federation”.

A little more than four year’s later, the report commissioned from Reputex is utterly discredited. It’s interim target of a 43 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 is impossible to achieve.

The promise of a $275 reduction in household energy bills in Labor’s first time has been broken.

This week we learned Labor has abandoned its goal of an 82-per-cent carbon free electricity grid by 2030.

Reputex’s forecast that investing $24 billion in public investment would drive $76 billion in private investment proved naive, to say the least. Ditto the promise of 604,000 direct and indirect green jobs by 2030.

In a final indignity, the Reputex report was removed from the Internet last year.

Yet it’s influence is far from dead, which I why as a matter of public service I’m republishing the report online.

OPEN REPORT

Labor’s aggressive emissions reductions target, which have since been locked into law, were based on this one document, and nothing else.

The Net-Zero roadmap, or Integrated Systems Plan, prepared by the Australian Energy Market Operator, conforms to Reputex fanciful assumptions.

We will live with the expensive consequences of the slipshod piece of work for many years to come.