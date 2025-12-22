A Monday columnist is expected to brush aside the stale crumbs of last week’s agenda and bake something fresh. Some events resist that treatment. The Bondi massacre is one of them.

If December 14, 2025, was not the day Australia changed forever, it was certainly the day we were forced to recognise the profound and possibly irreversible changes of the last 50 years. The failure at Bondi was not simply about security or lax regulation of guns, but about a deeper assumption that Australians are bound by a shared moral compact: that strangers can be trusted, that public spaces are safe, and that citizenship still means something more than just being here.

That covenant did not collapse overnight. It has been weakened by a sequence of concessions to the progressive zeitgeist, made in the name of openness and tolerance, but rarely tested against their costs.

It is not obvious when the tectonic plates began shifting, but we know it happened after September 1960, when Robert Menzies spoke at Mount Scopus College in Burwood, Victoria. He noted that Europe had been disfigured by its treatment of Jews over centuries.

“It may, I think, be safely said that no disfigurement of that kind occurs or will occur in Australia,” Menzies said. Menzies could not have foreseen that the Jewish college would be obliged to place guards on the gates by the turn of the century and that guards would be armed from 2015.

Perhaps now we should have the courage to recognise the benefits of stability and social cohesion that Australians enjoyed under the White Australia policy. We might better understand why the Menzies government abolished it cautiously, in stages, seeking to harness the benefits of non-discriminatory migration while avoiding the costs.