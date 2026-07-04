Reality Bites By Nick Cater

Reality Bites By Nick Cater

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Lyn Gray's avatar
Lyn Gray
6h

Albanese has zero knowledge of the economic outcomes of his politics of envy. Good article, thanks Nick.

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Mike Knowles's avatar
Mike Knowles
8h

Good points Nick. Perhaps a future topic would be to contrast Mark Carney versus Albo. Carney talks up Canada and presents a clear vision - I’m not sure it is totally believable, but it is something. On the other hand, I’ve never heard Albo or any of his gang say much positive about Australia unless linked to political perspective. It’s almost if the left is ashamed. Most of their comms comes across as sneering jabs at anyone who doesn’t support them.

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