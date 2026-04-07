Reality Bites By Nick Cater

Reality Bites By Nick Cater

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Fedup's avatar
Fedup
7h

There is already a shortage of bricks in Western Australia. Welcome to the beginning of the recession.

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Jillian Stirling's avatar
Jillian Stirling
8h

Brought to us by a succession of Liberal and Labor governments! So over all the tiresome failed liberals and commentators on Sky sheeting all this home to Labor.

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