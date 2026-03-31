A minster’s response to a diary clash can tell us more about a government’s true priorities than a thousand scripted answers in Question Time.

Last month, Chris Bowen found himself torn between attending an emergency National Cabinet meeting to deal with the worsening fuel crisis and informal net-zero discussions with Pacific Climate Ministers.

He chose the latter. The Energy Minister prioritised attending an open-ended talkfest about the energy system of the future over addressing the crisis in the energy system we actually have.