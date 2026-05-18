Reality Bites By Nick Cater

Reality Bites By Nick Cater

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JulianLudowici
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Sack 60% of bureaucrats and reduce red tape. Alas too embedded in Local State and Federal governments. Paradoxically we are a victim of our own prosperity. Too much relatively unearned wealth-Mining and agriculture-lets the politicians buy votes and employ the useless.

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