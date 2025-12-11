In September, the Treasurer joined the Prime Minister for the big reveal. Would Treasury’s modelling support the government’s 2035 emissions-reduction target, or might it politely advise the advisor that the government was barking up the wrong tree?

Jim Chalmers summarised the report’s findings for the Press Gallery.

Net-zero was a substantial economic opportunity for Australia. “We would be mad not to grasp it,” he said.

In a better world, where advice from public servants was not constrained by groupthink or anything as mundane as an impending performance review, the report would have rejected the idea that the most significant economic transition since the Industrial Revolution will conform to a timetable.

It might have begun with the section on uncertainty: “The future of climate change and the net zero transformation is uncertain and will be affected by many interrelated and evolving factors.” It would have been followed by a sentence along the lines of “we’d better leave it there”.

Instead, the authors adopt the nauseating tone of absolute certainty that distinguishes today’s laptop class from their humble predecessors, who understood the limits of forecasts.

Budget convention limit predictions to the next four years, and even then, they are little more than educated guesses.

In the 2017 Budget, for example, Treasury projects annual real Gross Domestic Product growth of 3 per cent over the next four years, or 12.55 per cent cumulatively. The forecast didn’t come close. Actual annual growth was 1.9 per cent, -0.2 per cent, 1.4 per cent and 3.9 per cent. Cumulative growth at 7 per cent was more than 5 points lower than forecast.

Yet Treasury’s Net Zero report abandons modesty, confidently forecasting that GDP per capita will increase by $36,000 by 2050, if we follow the “ambitious but achievable” path advocated by the Albanese government.

The sheer audacity of predicting macroeconomic data with absolute precision a quarter of a century ahead is enough to tell us the Treasury has lost the institutional restraint that once defined it.