With diesel hovering around $3 a litre, the Prime Minister did what governments do when they have run out of answers: he appointed a task force.

Its head, Anthea Harris, is a career bureaucrat with a disturbingly vague mandate. The Prime Minister said she would ensure challenges from the Middle East are handled “in the Australian way—looking after each other and facing problems together”.

Within hours, the press had crowned her the “fuel tsar”, a title that borders on the absurd. There is no tsar of global oil markets. Prices are set in Singapore, supply is determined by flows of crude through the Gulf, and Australia’s role is limited to paying what the market demands.

The biggest risk is not that the task force fails. It is that it tries to succeed. For fuel cannot be summoned into existence by directive, nor can its price be set by ministerial decree.

Yet the PM and his Energy Minister show no signs that they have learnt the lesson from the failures of their renewable energy policy.

Anthony Albanese and Chris Bowen arrived in government four years ago convinced that achieving artificial emissions targets was simply a matter of political determination.

Coal-fired generators could be closed in a sequence on the road to net-zero. The government was encouraged to continue on this deluded path by an army of bureaucrats, expert panels, sectional interest groups, environmental advocacy groups and media cheerleaders.

Yet few, if any, of those in the room had much practical knowledge of the energy system or the complexities of the grid. Engineers and economists had little, if any, say in drafting the government’s clean energy roadmap, which was set by arbitrary targets with almost no allowance for technical constraints.

Late last week, as the attention was on fuel prices, we learned that the government was dipping into its so-called green bank to lend close to $1 billion to Snowy Hydro so it can provide reliable power around the clock to the Tomago aluminium smelter in the Hunter Valley.

Taxpayers will carry the risk for a shortage of electricity entirely of the government’s making.

Two years ago, Bowen said Tomago would be powered by wind turbines off Port Stephens, enough for a million homes or two Tomago smelters. The proposal collapsed last year when Norwegian company Equinox found the business case too risky.

So to fix Tomago, one government entity, the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, will “lend” close to $1 billion to another government entity, Snowy Hydro, which in turn will “sell” electricity to Tomago at a lower price than Tomago’s owners could secure on the open market.

This is not a market transaction but a fiscal manoeuvre, an off-balance-sheet subsidy presented as a commercial deal.

Nothing has been solved. The cost has merely been displaced, the risk redistributed, and the price signal—upon which the entire energy system depends—further obscured. The harder the bureaucrats try to manage the system, the less sense it makes.

So there are many reasons to be nervous that the government may be taking the same approach to the fuel crisis, imagining it can manage the fuel market better than the market itself.

The government can no more increase the supply of liquid fuel entering the country than it can increase the capacity of firm energy flowing into the grid.

Yet Chris Bowen already shows signs of getting ahead of himself by accusing fuel companies of price gouging. He must know that the wholesale price of fuel in Singapore is determined by the market, which sets the Mogas95 benchmark, which applies to petroleum.

The benchmark was around $0.70 a litre in late February. It’s now hovering around $1.45, adding around 75 cents a litre to the price of petrol at the pump. The diesel benchmark has risen still higher from around 80c in February to $2 today

The next biggest component is the fuel excise levy and GST imposed by the government. The wholesale and resale margins are modes by comparison. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s December quarterly report on the petroleum market found they amounted to less than 40 cents. If there is price gouging it is chump change compared to the 70 cents or so a litre the government is creaming off.

For now, during the first phase of the energy shock, the impact has been mostly on price, not supply. However, we are quickly entering the second stage, when our Asian trading partners will withhold exports to ensure their own fuel security.

This process is seemingly unstoppable. Even if Middle East peace were declared tomorrow, Australia would still find itself in competition with other customers, each keen to boost its reserves for the next crisis. China and Malaysia have already signalled their intention to halt exports.

With supply constrained and prices set elsewhere, the only tool left to Canberra is to ration what remains.

The bureaucrats decide who gets fuel and who does not.

The farmer, the truck driver, and the commuter become subject to allocation by bureaucratic decision rather than by market price. When bureaucrats replace price signals with discretion, allocation becomes unpredictable and inconsistent.

This is what demand management looks like in practice: blunt, inefficient and corrosive. Prices may be unpopular, but they are at least impersonal. Rationing is neither.

Once governments take on the role of allocator, they inherit a task no central authority performs well — deciding, in real time, who should bear the cost of scarcity.

Let us hope the task force has the courage to recognise the limits of its power and the wisdom to resist making things worse.