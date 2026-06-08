NASA took clunkiness to a whole new level with the release of the Artemis 2 tracker app. The glitches app providers dismissed as “synchronisation and accuracy issues” made space buffs nervous. If NASA couldn’t stop some simple software from crashing, how could it be entrusted with the lives four astronauts on the dark side of the moon?

So, it was something of a relief to watch the Orion capsule’s parachute descent into the Pacific Ocean off San Diego in April, perfectly in sync with the schedule set at ignition nine days, 23 hours, and 7 minutes earlier.

After NASA’s recent misadventures into climate science, it had returned to its founding mission as a space pioneer, to boldly go where no man has gone before. There is no need to apologise for the split infinitive - arguably the most famous in the English language - nor accede to claims of patriarchal bias in the use of the word “man”. The prickly generation’s habit of obsessing over historical semantic grievances is a symptom of the very introspection that has curbed our appetite for space exploration.

The splashdown of the Orion after what appeared to be a near-perfect mission was a triumphant return to the Space Age after a gap of almost 54 years. NASA remains confident it will be able to return people to the moon in 2028, almost six decades after Neil Armstrong stepped off the lunar module and took the first giant step for mankind.

After years of ho-hum space travel in which the space rocket was downgraded to a mere shuttle carrying commuters on their way to an orbiting office, the Artemis 2 mission marked a return of the rocket men.