The image of the selfish landlord exacting cruelty upon hapless tenants has served as an enduring archetype for class warfare since the Peasants’ Revolt of 1382.

Jim Chalmers is about to give this tired old chestnut another run as he seeks to squeeze more out of rental property investors by reducing tax concessions on Capital Gains Tax and reducing opportunities for negative gearing.

The Albanese government has rolled out the slogan intergenerational equity to give this naked revenue grab a moral purpose. Yet no amount of spin can disguise Anthony Albanese’s record as the leader of the most fiscally ill-disciplined government since Gough Whitlam.

The numbers speak for themselves. Four years ago, annual federal public spending was $636 billion. In the Mid-Year Economic and Financial Outlook (MYEFO) released before Christmas spending this year is expected to be $809 billion.

The Pre-Election Financial Outlook (PEFO) at the May 2022 election forecast predicted that spending would continue to fall from the peaks it reached in the Covid pandemic. Instead, it has risen by 27 per cent.

As Finance Minister, Katy Gallagher’s role is to act as a handbrake on government spending. That was the reason Malcolm Fraser took the management of public finance out of the Treasurer’s portfolio when he created the job of finance minister 50 years ago.

Establishing a Department of Finance, overseen by a responsible minister, was designed to avoid a repeat of the Whitlam debacle, when big-spending programs were introduced with little regard for where the money would come from.

Gallagher’s appearance before a Senate committee earlier this month destroyed any illusion that she might be taking that role seriously. She sought to justify spending growth rather than allow it to be examined, redefining rising costs as “investments in areas that we prioritise.”

The good news, Gallagher told ABC viewers earlier this month, is that the government has found $114 billion in savings. “It’s actually very, very difficult to find savings of that magnitude in a budget,” she said. “We’ve done it.”

Except that she hadn’t. When Senator James Paterson questioned Gallagher at Senate Estimates two weeks ago, she clarified that she was referring to “savings and reprioritisations”, meaning money taken away from one government programme to spend on something else.

“How have you saved it if you’ve gone and spent it?” asked a bemused Senator Paterson. ‘What is the net figure? Is it positive or negative?”

Gallagher didn’t know, saying, “I just don’t have that figure in front of me.” Which begs an important question: how can a finance minister fulfil their duty to protect the government’s bottom line when they don’t know what that line is?

Every strong government needs a strong finance minister in the background, capable of making trade-offs between competing policy objectives and allocating scarce resources where they’re most needed.

It is no coincidence that the most effective finance ministers tend to lean to the right, like John Howard, who served as the inaugural finance minister, Labor’s Peter Walsh, and Nick Minchin, the longest serving finance minister in the Howard government.

Gallagher, like Albanese, is a creature of the left. She grew up in Canberra, a government town, and has spent her entire career in the public sector. Any hope that she might be able to rise above her upbringing and become a fiscal conservative was dispelled by her dismal performance in Senate Estimates under the persistent questioning of the ever-patient and good-mannered Paterson.

Gallagher didn’t deny Paterson’s claim that the Albanese government has added $142 billion to the bottom line since coming into office. She simply sought to deny responsibility, dismissing the numbers as something that would be sorted out in the Budget.

Much of the increase, she claimed, was “demand-driven” — and therefore, by implication, not entirely within the government’s control.

It is a reckless and intolerable position for a government minister to take. A government that surrenders the power to decide whether a dollar should be spent on the NDIS, rather than, say, defence, is not actually governing at all.

Labor desperately needs a Finance Minister like Walsh, who left school at 13 to work his family’s farm.

He remained a political outsider throughout his political career, sceptical of expensive government programs. In his 1995 biography Confessions of a Failed Finance Minister, Walsh wrote that the greatest beneficiaries “were those who gained sinecures in an expanded public sector and the white collar middle class in particular.

“It delivered few positives to the working class constituency and big negatives in the form of high inflation and rising inflation.”

There is little room for men like Walsh in today’s Labor Party, which is dominated by left-wing progressive technocrats who enter politics to fight causes, rather than make incremental practical improvements to the lives of working Australians.

Indeed, Walsh’s scepticism about climate change and his criticisms of wasteful funding for Aboriginal programs would probably lead him towards One Nation, as have tens of thousands of Labor voters who have abandoned the party since the last election.

Labor’s transformation from the party of working people to the party of technocratic elite who make their living from government programmes is all but complete.