Australia’s experiment in technocratic socialism ended abruptly on 11 November 1975. Assessments of Gough Whitlam’s legacy will forever be distorted by the extraordinary events on his final day in office.

The Left’s enduring sense of injustice should have been tempered by the result of the Federal Election, 32 days later, the most decisive vote of no confidence given to an Australian Government. Yet by then, the martyr narrative was entrenched, offering post-facto reassurance to his followers that their faith in Whitlam had not been misplaced. Two decades later, Phillip Adams wrote with only a touch of irony: “We weren’t voters; we were disciples. And his weren’t policies; they were miracles.”

The popular verdict was that the Whitlam government was astonishing only in the speed of its downfall. By the time Whitlam relinquished the party leadership in 1977, Labor’s primary vote had slipped ten points from its pace of 49.6 per cent. It was a very different party that reclaimed office in 1983, reformed by the economic rationalist, Bill Hayden, and led by a leader who put pragmatism before ideology.

Whitlam was unafraid to call himself a socialist until he challenged for the leadership in 1967. He inherited the fruits of prosperity planted by Robert Menzies but falsely believed that Australia’s success could be taken for granted. He was convinced that Australia would be a fairer, kinder and more beautiful place by recasting the State as the great provider.

“The quality of life depends less on the things which individuals obtain for themselves and … more on the things which the community provides for all its members from the combined resources of the community,” Whitlam reflected in his 1975 Chifley Memorial Lecture.

Whitlam renounced Menzies’s faith in the power of a dynamic middle class to drive the country forward. The dystopia Menzies described in his Forgotten People radio broadcast - “a State which will dole out bread and ideas with neatly regulated accuracy” - was Whitlam’s utopian ambition.

For Menzies, governing was an art. For Whitlam, it was a science. Human affairs were best arranged according to rational principles based on the greater knowledge and superior moral judgment of the people at the top.