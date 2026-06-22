Government by whiteboard
Decisions made in the Canberra bubble crumble under the stress test of reality
On Friday, Jim Chalmers was doggedly insisting that everything was going to plan.
“We flagged we’d do a bunch of consultation,” the Treasurer told Sky News, refuting any suggestion of a backflip. Consultation on implementation details was “standard operating procedure for tax reform in this country,” he said.
It would be nice if there were a boilerplate template for economic reform. In truth, it is little more than blood, sweat and tears, coupled with a readiness to compromise and a generous dose of humility.
Howard’s GST reforms were three years in the making. They were stress-tested in two elections, informed by copious Treasury analysis and patiently negotiated through the Senate before finally being incorporated in the Budget.
Chalmers, by contrast, arrived with a policy devised on a whiteboard that crumbled to powder at its first exposure.