On Friday, Jim Chalmers was doggedly insisting that everything was going to plan.

“We flagged we’d do a bunch of consultation,” the Treasurer told Sky News, refuting any suggestion of a backflip. Consultation on implementation details was “standard operating procedure for tax reform in this country,” he said.

It would be nice if there were a boilerplate template for economic reform. In truth, it is little more than blood, sweat and tears, coupled with a readiness to compromise and a generous dose of humility.

Howard’s GST reforms were three years in the making. They were stress-tested in two elections, informed by copious Treasury analysis and patiently negotiated through the Senate before finally being incorporated in the Budget.

Chalmers, by contrast, arrived with a policy devised on a whiteboard that crumbled to powder at its first exposure.