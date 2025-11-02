Chris Bowen’s hopes of meeting his 2030 emissions targets rose last week with the news that the Tomago aluminium smelter is likely to close in three years.

Reducing the demand for electricity in NSW by 950 MW won’t solve all of Bowen’s problems, but it will make it easier to close the Eraring Power Station, which will result in a reduction of around 10 Mt in our annual carbon footprint.

That prospect might explain the Climate Change Authority Chairman’s sanguine response to the Tomago announcement. Tomago had to compete in international markets, Matt Kean wrote in the Australian Financial Review. China had more than 70 Tomagos, most of which were newer and more efficient.

“Any energy-intensive industry is ultimately more likely to be viable where it can access low-cost power,” he wrote.

Kean’s solution for saving the strategically critical industry is as glib as it is predictable: “more – not less – renewable energy”.

Kean might have been able to get away with that lazy answer 15 years ago when the challenges of decarbonization were less well understood and Chinese foreign policy was in the pragmatic and predictable hands of President Hu Jintao.

Yet it should not go unchallenged today when the economic cost of pursuing aggressive emissions targets is apparent, and the prospect of becoming more dependent on the whims of President Xi Jinping fills us with dread.

The warning from Tomago that it will be unable to continue when its current energy contract expires in 2028 should prompt us to take Australia’s industrial future seriously. Bowen’s hopes of turning Australia into a world leader in the production and export of green hydrogen were dashed because private sector developers could not secure supply contracts for renewable energy at the quantity or price they needed to make their investment work.

Now, aluminium smelting has run into the same problem. Tomago’s only chance of surviving is subsidies.

We can no longer deny the glaring truth that while solar may be a viable option for the family caravan it is no solution to powering the energy-intensive industrial processes we can ill afford to lose.

Tomago consumes as much electricity as a city of a million homes. Power