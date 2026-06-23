In April 2009, Kevin Rudd accidentally signed the ABC’s death warrant by announcing the construction of the NBN.

The broadband revolution would break the legacy media’s monopoly, leading to an explosion of content and destroying the argument of market failure that had been used to justify the ABC’s existence since it was founded by an Act of Parliament in 1932.

Once every Australian had access to an almost unlimited supply of audio and video content, the argument for a taxpayer-funded broadcaster would become untenable. The ABC, like Australia Post, would have to adapt or die.

The media market was very different before the internet, when most Australians had access to five TV channels at best. The arrival of Foxtel and Optus in the 1990s, and free-to-air multi-channelling a decade later, expanded viewer choice. Yet it was merely a taste of the era of superabundance to come.

Today, thanks to the NBN, 4G and 5G mobile broadband and Elon Musk’s low-orbit satellite service, video and audio channels are numerous as the stars in the sky, available 24 hours a day via the computer in your pocket.

It has broken the protective barrier domestic broadcasters enjoyed when viewers had to point their aerials at local transmission towers. Today they are obliged to compete in a global market in which capital and production costs have been dramatically reduced.

This week, Pauline Hanson confirmed that the ABC faces an existential threat if One Nation wins the next election.

Charitably, Hanson is prepared to allow rural and regional offices to keep running. However, the largest part of the lumbering, inefficient, top-heavy institution will be made to pay its own way by seeking subscribers.

Sky News polling this week suggests a subscription to the ABC will be a hard sell. A comfortable majority of Australians - 55 per cent - support Hanson’s proposal. Only 7 per cent, however, say they would subscribe.

How many 45 per cent who want the government to pay for the service would be willing to dip in to their own pockets? Let us see.

With its traditional TV and radio audiences in steep decline, the ABC has sought to transform itself into a digital platform, packing its content in a range of forms from TikTok videos to podcasts.

In the process, ABC management has ceded even more power to the broadcasters, further weakening the role of editors, whose job (in theory) is to ensure that the ABC maintains the \standards of neutrality expected of a public service broadcaster.

It is doubtful, for instance, that even the ABC would have given a prime-time TV presenter’s role to Grace Tame, given her controversial record as an anti-Israel advocate.

A podcast? No problem. Drop by and record one anytime you like.

A national broadcaster with a stronger sense of public purpose might survive the entry of millions of potential competitors. It would be able to rise above the chatter and the clamour for hits by producing a uniquely Australian service. It might start paying attention to arts and culture, for instance, an element of the ABC’s charter that is almost completely ignored.

It could mine its rich archives to tell us more about this wonderful country we live in. Or it could beef up its coverage of farming and the bush. Landline and the series Muster Dogs show the ABC is uniquely placed to expand our horizons beyond the metropolitan boundaries.

Yet too often, it turns in the other direction, reflecting the mores, narrow interests and privileges of the inner city.

It prefers to join the crowded market for woke populism rather than reaching out to underserved audiences in middle Australia it barely understands.

Rather than being a public service broadcaster with a news service, as it was for man-years, the ABC is now a news and commentary service with random elements of public broadcasting tacked on.

Ironically, the disruptive technology that has weakened the ABC has been the making of One Nation, its chief tormentor. Social media gave ordinary Australians a path to bypass the mainstream gatekeepers allowing them a platform to speak and a space in which to organize.

Much of the campaign against the Voice referendum was conducted online, behind the backs of the elite who were caught by surprise by the size of the result. Australians outside the bubble gained took heart knowing that the numbers were on their side.

In the analogue media era, barriers to entry were high. A satirical cartoon series like Please Explain would have cost hundreds of thousands of dollars an episode.

Yet today it can be put together by anyone with a modest investment, enthusiasm and - most crucially of all - a sense of humour - a commodity that no longer seems to exist at the po-faced national broadcaster.

One Nation was an early adopter of TikTok, which reinvented the social media model by developing an algorithm that analysed users’ tastes and directed content to them.

Until then, circulation had been in the hands of users who sent content to their friends. The algorithm sent content to a much wider audience, giving One Nation the potential to win votes in demographic segments it would have found hard to reach nationwide.

It is little wonder that the ABC is shrinking into irrelevance. It remains safe while Labor and the Greens remain in power. The poll showed that 67 per cent of Labor voters and 71 per cent of Greens support retaining its public funding.

Far from protecting the ABC, however, the partisan imbalance in its support only strengthens the case for its defunding.

For years, the public broadcaster has sought to starve Hanson of oxygen, denying her the airtime it is happy to extend to minor parties like the Greens and the teals.

Now the ABC is fighting for its legitimacy as a public broadcaster in a vain hope of avoiding having to sing for its supper.