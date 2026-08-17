Australia’s 48th Parliament is the most diverse in the nation’s history, at least by conventional measures. The female, indigenous, ethnic and LGBT+ communities have never had so many MPs and senators proudly advocating their cause.

Yet polling consistently shows that voters have never felt so disenfranchised. Measures of trust and satisfaction in elected representatives are at record lows amid rising anti-politician sentiment and record-low support for the major parties.

For a substantial cohort of disenchanted voters, the proclaimed diversity of parliament is bunkum. One Nation’s attacks on the so-called Uniparty are gaining traction, despite the stark differences between a dreamily progressive Labor government and an increasingly hard-nosed conservative Opposition.

It suggests that the most important political divide is not between left and right, but between the politicians and the people they claim to represent.

Yet by less-fashionable measures of diversity - such as age, education and career paths - parliamentarians increasingly conform to type.