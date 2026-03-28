The subdivided suburb of Angle Vale in Adelaide’s northern growth corridor is home to the new working poor, families whose budgets are being stretched to breaking point by mortgage instalments and fuel bills.

On paper, they appear to be living the Australian dream: a home and a block of land to call their own, a ute and a car on the driveway and kids at fee-paying schools growing up in semi-rural charm. Their incomes were 50 per cent higher than those in the rest of South Australia at the time of the 2021 Census.

Yet the dream has turned sour in Angle Vale which has the highest concentration of mortgage holders of any district in the state. The average monthly repayment of $1824 in 2021 would be close to $3000 at current rates.

Now they have been hit by fuel prices. Normal family life 35 km from the CBD with little public transport is all but impossible without a car.

Last Saturday, voters filed through the gates of Angle Vale Primary School to deliver their verdict on four years of mounting financial pressure under state and federal Labor governments.

Labor’s Nick Champion experienced a 6 per cent swing, reducing his primary vote to 38.2 per cent.

Ten years ago, most of Champion’s lost votes would almost certainly have gone to the Liberal Party, which for three-quarters of a century had built strong brand recognition as the party of homeowners..

Yet although mortgage rates have doubled under Labor—removing several hundred dollars a week from household budgets—support for the Liberals collapsed.

The Liberals suffered a 23.6 per cent swing in Angle Vale, finishing with a primary vote share of just 8.4 per cent, marginally ahead of the Greens (6.9 per cent) and Family First (6.2 per cent).

It will be a hard pill for the Liberal Party to swallow, but One Nation has become the party of choice for the forgotten people of Angle Vale in the seat of Taylor. Howard’s Battlers and Tony’s Tradies have become Pauline’s People.

For every 10 Liberal votes, One Nation scored 45, claiming 38.2 per cent of the primary vote to finish neck and neck with Labor.

The evolution of One Nation, from a party skewed heavily to Queensland and rural NSW to a national force that appeals to the broader Australian middle class, is poorly understood by the insular elite in media, universities, and politics.

Premier Peter Malinauskas suggestion that Pauline Hanson should head back to her home state largely backfired. Hanson’s constituency is oblivious to state boundaries.

Claims that Hanson is racist, exploiting the fears of economically marginalised, embittered Australians, are wide of the mark.

The typical One Nation voter is neither poor nor rich. They are the overlooked middle, the politically orphaned constituency of middle-class voters Robert Menzies won over after the war. Menzies said they had been “taken for granted by each political party in turn”: neither organised labour nor capital, but the in-between—households built on work, thrift, and ambition.

Today, this unrepresented, unorganized group find themselves sandwiched between the corporate and cultural elite and the victimhood class that receives special favours from the government.

The don’t seek to handouts and have disdain for those who do. They merely ask for a fair go, and they neglected by both major parties.

One Nation’s candidate in the Taylor, Peter Rentoulis, represents a new generation of One Nation voters for whom the Howard government is a distant childhood memory.

Rentoulis, 41, was 11 when Hanson first entered parliament. The suburban lawyer and City of Playford councillor campaigned almost solely on housing and cost of living. His website message was clear and direct.

The dream of home ownership is out of reach, he sadi. Ending net zero would cut energy costs, and slashing immigration would improve housing for South Australians.

By contrast, the Liberal Party’s pitch over the past decade has often seemed esoteric and abstract. The party has become absorbed with economic settings. It rarely considers the lived experience of the people those settings are meant to serve.

The widening gap between the party and the electorate was epitomised by Malcolm Turnbull’s 2016 campaign. Jobs, growth and innovation must rank among the most emotionally unintelligent slogans ever enshrined in an election poster.

The loss of Adelaide’s mortgage belt cannot be explained away by the peculiar failings of the South Australian Liberals, which, even before the rise of One Nation, had little hope of winning government.

The trend was clear at last year’s federal election. The Liberals lost ground in mortgage-stressed suburbs like Austral, on Sydney’s western fringes, or Mickleham, on Melbourne’s northern edge. Like Angle Vale these should be, in every meaningful sense, the Liberal Party’s natural constituency as Robert Menzies conceived it: aspirational, independent, family- and community-minded citizens striving to get ahead. Yet, more than a dozen interest rate rises under a Labor government were not enough to persuade them that the Liberal Party spoke for them.

The Liberal Party must quickly reset its course. It needs to relearn how to talk to voters in their native tongue: the language of common sense. It must learn to listen to the builders, tradesmen, small business owners and contractors, who are the first to feel when policy settings begin to bite.

For politicians, the industrious outer suburbs and regions act as a feedback loop. They check policy framed on a whiteboard in Canberra against reality and square the growing gap between intention and outcome.

It requires a degree of humility from politicians to admit that governments do not possess a monopoly on wisdom. In many cases, the most valuable insights lie with those who are navigating the consequences of policy every day.

The choice for the Liberal Party is not, as some would frame it, a question of moving left or right. The two-dimensional spectrum is at best a rough guide to the political landscape, a tool wielded by the political class to frame parties like One Nation as extreme.

Since One Nation attracts votes from both Labor and the Coalition, the party is very much at the centre of Australian life, appealing to a mainstream socially conservative and patriotic constituency that seeks no preferment from government.

The closing lines of Menzies’s 1942 Forgotten People radio talk are proving prophetic. The country’s future, he said, was in the hands “of the great and sober and dynamic middle-class - the strivers, the planners, the ambitious ones. We shall destroy them at our peril.”