Reality Bites By Nick Cater

Reality Bites By Nick Cater

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Jillian Stirling's avatar
Jillian Stirling
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Indeed. Even the best performers from the Liberal party speak in obfuscations and drone on about party processes. The Liberal party like the Tories have had ample time to get out among the people as well as get their policies clearly worked out. We want net zero and the green dream gone, immigration reduced to a trickle with immigrants who are not allowed enter without having a job lined up, sell theirABC or make it a subscription service with one FTA country TV channel, defence spending, NDIS reined in. I am sure that your subscribers have many other suggestions. Rowan Dean et al have been for years.

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