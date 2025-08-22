Importing confrontation
Most of us care less about Palestine than what it's doing to our country
Anyone who has worked in a newsroom understands the hierarchy of suffering that determines the running order of a bulletin. A tragedy on our doorstep matters more than a larger tragedy on the other side of the world.
So we shouldn’t be surprised if most Australians care less about the conflict in Gaza than what it is doing to our country. The hatred on o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Reality Bites By Nick Cater to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.