After weeks spent talking about the royal commission he wasn’t going to call, the Prime Minister’s clueless response to the Bondi atrocity has entered a more dangerous phase.

He wants to be seen to be doing something, and whatever that something might be, it must be done in a hurry. Urgency replaces seriousness, meaning mistakes are inevitable and likely to be very bad.

That was reason enough for the Coalition to reject the government’s hate speech legislation and recommend it be revisited at an appropriate time, which, if we care about democracy, is never.

Better spend the two-day resumption of Parliament with condolence speeches, fostering the spirit of national unity we were denied by the PM’s political self-absorption.

The Coalition was right not dignify this bill by proposing a single amendment in the faint hope of improving it. They know from experience that hate‑speech laws are never neutral, either in their drafting or in their interpretation.

One way or another, hatred will be defined by the prevailing ideology. The courts will decide which kinds of hatred are real and those that should be contextualized away.

Outsourcing fine moral judgements to the judiciary is a bad idea at the best of times. Allowing the courts to rule on hot-button issues for the cultural left -Palestine, climate change, and transphobia- is insane.

Consider what happened last August when activists challenged a decision by the NSW Police Commissioner, backed by the Premier, prohibiting a march across Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Among the many compelling reasons for the ban was that the national terrorism threat level remained “probable”.

Yet those arguments were dismissed by NSW Supreme Court Justice Belinda Rigg, who ruled that the marchers’ intentions were “prosocial”, that is to say, in the public interest.

Justice Rigg cited a controversial photograph in the Sydney Morning Herald purporting to show a starving Palestinian child in his mother’s arms. It was Hamas propaganda. The boy, Muhammad Zakariya Ayyoub al-Matouq, was suffering from cerebral palsy and the healthy-looking child standing beside him was his brother.

Nevertheless, Justice Rigg said the plaintiff had made a “compelling” case for an urgent response to the crisis. She agreed that the timing of the march was critical because of “the raised awareness… brought about by the horrific images published in the media recently”.

Justice Rigg cited a similar judgment made in July 2020 when NSW Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Adamson ruled that a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Newcastle should be allowed to proceed despite the Covid 19 restrictions.

Justice Adamson said George Floyd’s death had “provided an opportunity for those who wish to effect social change in Australia to make their voices heard.” Depriving people of the right to protest “would inevitably lead to resentment and alienation”.

Legal precedents such as this, and many other court judgements based on the supposed urgency of climate change, supply little reassurance for those who expect the judiciary to be politically neutral, deciding cases on the facts, rather than on intent, emotional impact and questionable science.

No amount of attention to the wording of legislation could have made its likely outcomes any fairer. Terms such as “offensive”, “vilifying”, “humiliating” and “harmful” are elastic by design.

Vague speech laws invite weaponisation. Cashed-up activists turn to lawfare to win arguments that would never succeed in open debate. Process becomes the punishment.

The lack of an objective threshold creates an open door for complainants and encourages citizens to self-censor out of fear of crossing the invisible line.

Those familiar with the history of hate speech laws will shudder at the haste with which this legislation was being jammed into place. Measures introduced in response to moral panic seldom, if ever, serve the purpose for which they were intended.

Exhibit number one is the 1995 Racial Hatred Act, the first attempt to outlaw hate speech introduced by Paul Keating’s Labor government.

It was motivated in part by concern about the criminal behaviour of a group of wannabe Nazis, the Australian National Movement, which embarked on a kerosene-fueled rampage against Chinese restaurants in Perth in the late 1980s.

There was no suggestion that the law might be used to prosecute a conservative commentator for criticising the views of prominent Aboriginal academics.

Yet the most notorious case brought under the Act was against Sky News Australia’s Andrew Bolt in 2011. Justice Mordy Bromberg found Bolt had breached clause 18C, which makes it a civil offence “to offend, insult, humiliate or intimidate.”

We should not allow ourselves to be railroaded by the PM’s policy hyperactivity, the chief aim of which is to obscure his feckless response the tragedy so far.

Nor should we be fooled by the cultural left’s habit of judging public policy by its intended results, rather than its real-world outcomes. Experience tells us the two seldom coincide.

Instead, we should subject the hate speech proposal to the test of common sense. Will it reduce the risk of another Bondi? Will it do anything to stop the fomentation of Islamicist ideology, or deter its followers from violently pursuing their goal of a global caliphate?

Let’s be honest enough to admit that it is highly unlikely do anything like that. It is performative policymaking of the worst kind. Its unintended consequences will be ugly and counter productive.

Subjecting Islamophobia to hate speech laws will shut down the open discussion about Islam that we have delayed for too long. It will protect the religious extremists by silencing the moderate Muslim voices who must be heard if we are to reduce the suspicion and tension between citizens.

We need the moral clarity of Judge Louis Brandeis, whose concurrent opinion in 1927 in Whitney v. California established that free speech is not merely an abstract concept but is essential to a self-correcting democracy.

Repressing free speech by fear of punishment simply breeds more hate, Brandeis argued.

“The path of safety lies in the opportunity to discuss freely supposed grievances and proposed remedies,” he said. “The remedy to be applied is more speech, not enforced silence.”