In November 2022, an Israeli defence and intelligence delegation arrived in Canberra for the annual Israel–Australia Security Dialogue. They came hoping to build a cooperative relationship with the newly elected Labor government.

The Israelis were prepared to share some of their most closely guarded capabilities. As two democracies with small populations surviving on their wits in often hostile neighbourhoods, Australia and Israel had long seen each other as natural strategic partners.

But the meetings did not go well. After a day of unproductive discussions with Australian officials — including Defence Minister Richard Marles — the visitors gathered for dinner at the Kurrajong Hotel. Those present recall a mood of frustration bordering on anger.

Three and a half years later, it is clear that Albanese’s decision to put Palestinian sovereignty ahead of loyalty to Israel wasn’t just ethically incoherent. It was a strategic blunder, a rebuff to an ally we sorely need right now.

For the last 41 months, Israel has been testing and refining its military capability, culminating last week with a near-perfect operation in partnership with the Americans in Iran.

The operation’s success is testimony to Israel’s skill at deploying silicon chips as much as the superiority of US hardware or the resolve of its commander-in-chief. In an era where the evolution of warfare is progressing at a startling pace, Israel’s strategic edge is innovation, which enables it to fight the current war, rather than the one it was fighting five minutes ago.