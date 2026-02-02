Last July, an Indian woman posted a query on Facebook seeking advice on using a student visa as a pathway to permanent residency in Australia.

“My education agent is recommending that I study to become a painter,” she writes. “Is physical labour really the only realistic option? I imagine it must be quite tough work.”

A fellow participant replies: “You could look up Chef pathway alternatively.”

Were this applicant to persist in moving to Australia, she would likely end up in the limbo of “permanent temporariness”, the ungainly official expression that describes the status of millions of migrants who live and work here with little hope of becoming an Australian.

They are drawn here by loose visa rules, high wages, low unemployment and the expectation that getting a foot in the door is a step towards permanent residency and citizenship.

All the while, they are egged on by overseas migration agents and the Australian higher education sector with alluring promises that are unlikely to be met.

The number of temporary residents in Australia grew from 700,000 at the turn of the century to more than 2.2 million at the end of 2023. For most of its post-war history, settlement was permanent. They were encouraged to integrate and become Australian citizens, granting them an equal stake in the country’s future.

In recent decades, with almost no public discussion, our extraordinarily successful settlement programme has been downgraded into a version of Germany’s Gastarbeiter system regulating the importation of labour units on time-limited permits.