Reality Bites By Nick Cater

Rafe Champion
Oct 22

The transition from coal has hit the wall and we are one coal station closure from blackouts practically every night when the wind is low.

There will be no transition due to wind droughts and lack of grid-scale storage. Has any journalist in the country told this story clearly enough for their readers and listeners to understand, and have they said it often enough to get the message across?

SHAME! It's as simple as ABC.

A. Input to the grid must continuously meet the demand.

B. Wind droughts and especially windless nights break the continuity of input from wind and solar power.

C. There is no feasible or affordable grid-scale storage to bridge the gaps.

The ABC is not an acronym, it is just three facts that rule out the futile and suicidal quest to replace cheap and reliable conventional power with weather-dependent inputs from sun and wind.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/the-abc-of-intermittent-energy

Trillions of dollars spent worldwide on wind and solar have delivered more expensive and less reliable power with severe environmental impacts.

The elephant in the room is the impact of severe wind droughts or dunkelflautes over continental areas, that Paul Miskelly and Anton Lang documented in Australia over a decade ago.

Dirt farmers are alert to the threat of rain droughts, but the wind farmers never checked the reliability of the wind supply. And why didn't the BOM issue wind drought warnings?

RECOMMENDATION

A fifteen-20-minute Sky News Special explaining the ABC of intermittent energy to emphasise the reality of wind droughts and the red zone when coal capacity falls below the base load.

Explain that the holy trinity of interconnectors, pumped hydro and batteries will not work.

Narrated by Chris Uhlmann and Zoe Hilton

Rae Bewsher
Oct 21

Sure makes for depressing reading. Thanks again Nick for nailing it.

