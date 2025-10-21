If the great energy transition had gone according to plan, the demolition squad would be knocking down the Eraring coal generator right now to clear the way for some big, new, shiny batteries.

In 2022, Origin Energy announced it was bringing forward the closure of the 2.8 GW plant to August 2025.

Matt Kean, then the NSW Energy Minister, seemed unfazed. Plans were afoot to build a super battery, he told the Australian Financial Review. “We’ve triple-checked it with AEMO, and we’re confident that we’ll be able to meet our energy security target, which is the tightest in the country, notwithstanding the closure of Eraring,” he said.

Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor wasn’t so sure. “Anyone who thinks a 700 megawatt battery that lasts for two hours is going to replace a 2800 megawatt coal-fired power station is delusional,” Mr Taylor said.

Taylor’s diagnosis proved correct. At 6 am on Friday, three out of the four turbines at Eraring were running at full capacity, feeding 1.8 GW of steady power into a hungry East Coast grid. Last week, Origin informed shareholders that it may extend the plant’s life beyond the revised 2027 cut-off date to 2029.

Yet Kean, an indefatigable techno-optimist, is now advising the Albanese government on its Net Zero strategy as Chair of the Climate Change Authority.

Chris Bowen leaned on Kean’s advice to settle on his ambitious target of a 62 to 70 per cent reduction by 2035. Kean stood beside the Energy Minister and Prime Minister for the announcement last month, assuring us that the Authority’s advice was “deliberate, considered, steeped in science”.

We shall see. It’s a safe bet, however, that the government won’t meet its 2030 target. Almost nothing in the energy sector has gone according to the plan Bowen outlined when he took up the portfolio more than three years ago.

The transition blueprint adopted by Bowen was published in 2022 by the Australian Electricity Market Operator (AEMO). With hindsight, we see how the fragility of the assumptions on which Bowen’s strategy was based.

AEMO’s Integrated System Plan predicted that the National Energy Market would drastically reduce its reliance on coal by 2030. Coal capacity was expected to decline from approximately 22 GW in 2022 to around 9 GW in 2030. It would be replaced by a massive increase in wind and solar backed by batteries and gas.

Since then, only one major generator closed, Liddell in NSW. The total capacity is now around 20 GW, but the remaining generators are being driven harder to make up for the shortfall, particularly at night.

The incoming Labor government in NSW saw what Kean was apparently unable to see and has pledged to keep the coal-fired power plant going until there is something to replace it. The Victorian government is under pressure from the Mining and Energy Union and business groups to make the same commitment and step in to delay the closure of Yallourn, scheduled for 2028.

The 2022 ISP forecast that the capacity of grid-scale wind and solar generation would have to increase from 16GW to 44GW. Rooftop solar would have to increase from 15 GW to 35 GW.

On this measure, the results are slightly more encouraging for Bowen, although he is unlikely to fall well short of his target. Investment interest in wind turbines has declined sharply due to a combination of higher capital costs and lower forecast returns.

Bowen is counting on his Capacity Investment Scheme to revive interest, leveraging the government’s might to underwrite returns. It is a deeply flawed strategy that shunts liability onto future taxpayers.

The renewable energy sector draws comfort from the acceleration of investment in grid-scale solar combined with battery storage. Costs have decreased dramatically, and construction times are quicker.

Batteries are indeed contributing to the grid in brief spurts at periods of peak demand, particularly in South Australia. On Tuesday at 6 am, for example, 28 per cent of SA’s power was coming from batteries.

Yet batteries won’t solve the industry’s problems. Installing sufficient capacity to keep the grid operating 24 hours a day during periods of wind drought would be prohibitively expensive.

Operators make their money when the batteries are discharging. In short cycles, this can be tremendously profitable since the battery is charged when spot prices are low or negative. Electricity is returned when demand is high and prices are at their highest. Yet it makes less sense on a larger scale in longer cycles, which would require operators to keep massive numbers of batteries fully charged just in case.

There is a risk that the grid might become unstable and crash when it is highly reliant on non-synchronous energy sources, such as wind, solar, and batteries. Grid stability relies on a precise 50-hertz cycle established by revolving turbines.

The technical challenge of a variable renewable-heavy grid was vividly illustrated earlier this year when the electricity grids of Portugal and Spain crashed. It took more than 24 hours for power to be fully restored.

Even more troubling, however, is the increasing dependence on China, which has cornered the market for lithium and rare earth processing, as well as battery and silicon panel manufacturing. Australia is drifting from a state of energy independence to one of strategic risk. Australia produces far more gas and coal than it could use. We also possess one of the largest reserves of uranium if we were sensible enough to start using it.

We also have rich reserves of lithium, cobalt, and rare earth minerals, but we depend almost entirely on China for processing and manufacturing.

The Albanese government’s boast that Australia is on course to become a renewable energy superpower is built on pure fantasy. There is only one renewable energy superpower right now, a nation run by an authoritarian Communist government, largely hostile to our interests, with a rapidly expanding blue-water navy, that is prepared to deploy to project its power and influence to our doorstep.

We have a government driven by a single-minded focus on Net-Zero, incapable of making trade-offs to accommodate our economic and national security interests.

Bowen is trying to achieve his goals with an increasingly interventionist energy policy that has severe unintended consequences. The misallocation of scarce capital on a single speculative venture is reducing investment in more productive enterprises that could provide jobs and futures.

Sadly, with a radical turn of direction from this doctrinaire government, it can only get worse from here.