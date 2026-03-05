Winning the next election may prove the easy part of Angus Taylor’s mission as leader of a diminished Liberal Party. Governing well from the Treasury benches and delivering something of lasting value will be far harder.

The era of coasting on the reforms of the last century is over. If Australia is to recover its economic vitality, it must begin with a simple recognition: without sustained growth, none of a government’s broader ambitions are achievable.

Wealth must be created before it can be taxed, and lower taxes are an engine of expansion rather than a concession. Serious government requires humility about the limits of state power — an understanding that prosperity emerges from decentralised decisions, competition and price signals, not bureaucratic design.

The experience of the past two decades should have reinforced this truth: centralised authority, however well-intentioned, is prone to overreach because no government possesses the detailed knowledge dispersed across millions of individuals.

This fundamental philosophical understanding of the limited role of government was widely held until the turn of the century. Consciously or not, it guided the deregulatory reforms of Bob Hawke and Paul Keating just as much as those of Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher.

Indeed, some may have been inclined to believe that argument over the size and role of government had been won and that we were on the cusp of the glorious dawn of the post-welfare state.

How foolish we were. Under the cover of the mining boom, the size and scope of government have steadily expanded. Fleeting surpluses were poured into poorly designed recurrent spending programs, such as the NDIS. The government assumed grander responsibilities, such as altering the composition of the atmosphere, misdirecting hundreds of billions of dollars of scarce capital to that end.

The Clean Energy Finance Corporation (2012), the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (2012), and the Climate Change Authority (2012) are part of the bureaucratic legacy of that monumental hubris, each housed in fancy offices that need to be heated, cooled, and cleaned, staffed by handsomely rewarded bureaucrats, sitting or standing at exorbitantly priced ergonomic desks.

There’s the National Anti-Corruption Commission (2022), the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (2018), and the eSafety Commissioner (2015), each established in response to moral panic and managed by government appointees, who we were assured were eminently qualified for the position. Yet these, too, are people who profit from abstract knowledge. Unlike car mechanics, we hire them not because we expect them to fix things but because politicians want to be seen to have a plan to fix things before the next election.