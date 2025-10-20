There was a time when the CSIRO gave us useful things, like myxomatosis, Aeroguard and fungal-resistant cotton.

Today, government scientists investigating ways of messing with our minds. They are dabbling in the dark art of behavioural science to “drive impactful behavioural change” in the race to achieve net-zero.

The CSIRO’s experiments in embedding climate messaging into popular culture are more evidence of an agency drifting dangerously out of its lane, crossing the line from applied science to active propaganda.

The project is led by Danie Nilsson, a behavioural psychologist who graduated from the University of Queensland nine years ago with a PhD in Conservation Psychology.

Her expertise in this somewhat obscure field of knowledge has been put to good use by the CSIRO, which assigned her the task of developing narratives for the Nine TV show Renovate or Rebuild. The aim is to “drive impactful behavioural change” in viewers.

Nillson worked with the producers at the storyboard stage to embed sustainable messaging in scripts. She then tested its effectiveness using surveys and focus groups.

She encouraged the use of “social normative messaging” by using apparently throwaway lines, such as “everybody is doing it these days,” in a segment discussing the installation of rooftop solar and batteries.

“Putting rooftop solar on our house was a no-brainer,” says one couple in a snippet from the show posted on YouTube. “Some might say it’s like having money fall from the sky.”

The words are kookily illustrated with a clip of the couple catching coins raining from heaven.