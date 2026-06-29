If you were to stop someone on the street in Tony Burke’s electorate, there’s a one-in-seven chance they’ll speak little or no English.

At the time of the 2021 Census, some 6000 residents in the Sydney seat of Watson didn’t speak English at all. Another 19,000 spoke it poorly.

Which means the Immigration Minister should understand the everyday challenges of living in a linguistically fractured community better than mostNever mind the semantic debate about multiculturalism. This is real: English is the medium by which people apply for jobs, understand safety instructions, report a crime, or strike up a conversation with a neighbour.

So, Pauline Hanson isn’t the only one to worry about the falling language proficiency. The number of migrants with poor or non-existent English has more than doubled to more than 800,000 since Hanson first raised concerns about the level of migration in her 1996 maiden speech.

Yet it is one thing to include it in an extensive checklist of failure, as Hanson did in her Press Club speech. Turning the ship around is much harder.