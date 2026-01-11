Anthony Albanese was wise to stay away from the Sydney Cricket Ground last week. His presence would have soured the standing ovation for the heroes of Bondi who rose to the occasion from which the Prime Minister shrank.

The PM would have looked even smaller alongside Ahmed Al Ahmed, the Sutherland tobacconist responsible for one of the most selfless and courageous acts by any Australian in peacetime.

Ahmed emerged from behind a parked car, pouncing like a lion to overpower his prey. Albanese, by contrast, was like a rabbit in the headlights, uncertain not only of what to do but why it had to be done.

On Thursday, 25 days and 22 hours after the murder of 15 Jews in Archer Park, the PM relented to incessant demands for a Royal Commission into anti-Semitism.

There was no contrition, no satisfactory explanation for his previous intransigence, or even an admission that he was advocating the very opposite of what he was arguing a week ago.

Instead, he read out the sanctimonious talking points in front of him. His priority was unity and social cohesion, to put aside differences, to fulfil the promise at the proud heart of our national story.

“I haven’t engaged in politics,” he told us, before hoeing into Opposition, not once but twice, for daring to suggest terms for the Royal Commission he wasn’t going to call.

This from a PM who threw away 80 years of bipartisan policy towards Israel to align with the radicals demanding an independent state of Palestine, an entity currently split into two discontiguous territories, governed by different authorities, one of which is controlled by a terrorist organisation, neither of which has formally recognised Israel’s right to exist.

A PM with the strength to rise above politics would have made a respectful visit to Bondi alongside the Opposition Leader in the days following the attack, just as John Howard did in his first visit to the site of the Port Arthur massacre. “No one side of politics has a mortgage on compassion and concern for human suffering,” Howard said, flanked by Labor leader Kim Beazley and Australian Democrats leader Cheryl Kernot.

Putting aside politics would have meant disregarding any sensitivities of Muslim voters and speaking frankly about the poisonous ideology in their midst. Yet the PM has been utterly incapable of doing that, or to recognise the conflict between Tony Burke’s twin responsibilities as Home Affairs Minister which includes immigration and the Member for Watson, which has the second highest Muslim vote in the country.

The reaction of some Muslim leaders to the terms of reference offers a glimpse of the pressure the PM must be facing. Lebanese Muslim Association secretary Gamel Kheir claimed it would tar the entire Muslim community with the same brush.

“It’s going to put the Muslim community again in the spotlight,” he told The Australian. Anti-Semitism could not be considered in isolation from islamophobia. “The two intrinsically go hand in hand, as they do with other intolerance of other communities,” Kheir said.

So, all credit to the PM, who gave a 45-minute press conference on Thursday without once mentioning islamophobia, sending a hopeful signal that he at last understands that anti-Semitism carries a unique historical charge, encompassing centuries of exile, violence and extermination. It passes judgment not on religion but on people, condemning them not for their actions or beliefs, but for who they are.

That’s why those affected by this twisted mind disease see children as fair game. Aiming a loaded gun at a 10-year-old child on Bondi Beach becomes as legitimate as shooting a Jewish soldier in combat.

The threat to Australian Jewish children became apparent in October 2000, when guards began to be placed at the entrances to schools and kindergartens in response to rising anti-Semitism.

Yet somehow we allowed it to become normalised, without reflecting on its deeper implications.

Each time anti-Semitic tension has risen, the level of security has been stepped up. Many of the guards are now armed. Schools have been working on plans to ratchet up security further in the wake of Bondi.

The PM called out this injustice at his press conference. “Why is it that a school that happens to have Jewish students needs guards outside it?” the PM told journalists. “My school didn’t have guards outside it, nor should any school.”

Royal Commissioner Virginia Bell should adopt this as a litmus test for the Australia we want see, a country purged of anti-Semitism in which every Australian has the right to go about their daily business unafraid.

Freedom from fear sits alongside freedom of expression, freedom from want and freedom of religion as one of the four cardinal liberties outlined by Franklin D Roosevelt in 1941.

It was perceptively amplified the following year by Robert Menzies in a radio talk the following year. Freedom from fear applied not just to citizens, but to their political leaders, Menzies said.

He spoke with disdain about members of Parliament who became sufficiently spineless to abandon their own reasoned convictions for fear of losing their seats.

For freedom from fear to have any meaning, said Menzies, “we shall need to prosecute to victory not only our war against Germany and Japan, but a constant war against ourselves.”