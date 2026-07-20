Some Australians will agree with Pauline Hanson that Australia’s immigration policy turned bad in 1973 when Gough Whitlam scrapped the White Australia policy and opened the doors to all comers. More informed readers know that the policy was abolished six years earlier by the Liberal Party, but let’s not quibble on detail.

Whether “some” voters constitute a majority of 50 per cent plus one is doubtful. Many may agree with Hanson that immigration is out of control but will reject her ugly allusions to skin colour and religion.

They will be repelled by her clumsy attempts to scapegoat Muslims as the chief rorters of the NDIS and her seeming refusal to distinguish the many patriotic Muslim Australians who like the country the way it is and the radicalised few who want to change it.

Which is why Angus Taylor was expressing the views of two-thirds of the country and possibly more when he told The Weekend Australian recently that One Nation is unfit to govern.

One Nation might one day eclipse the Liberal-National Coalition as the principal force on the centre right, but it will never form government while Hanson remains its leader.

Not while its internal structure remains nebulous and immature and the mechanism for the leader’s removal is entirely in her own hands. Not when the party’s future as a parliamentary force lies in the hands of inexperienced MPs and senators whose names are unknown and have yet to be elected.