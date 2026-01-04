Let’s start with the good news. The boos for Anthony Albanese at last month’s Bondi memorial service signalled that our democracy is in rude health.

It was a vote of no confidence from the people for a Prime Minister who has failed the test of leadership at a dangerous point in our history.

It was a reminder that no matter how large the size of Labor’s majority, the PM can only govern with the people’s consent.

Yet the PM appeared to have absorbed none of those lessons, insisting in subsequent abrasive encounters with journalists, that the jeering was purely political.

The truth, from which the PM is trying to shield himself, is that this is not a judgment on his politics, but his character. It was an emotional reaction from the heart, not be confused with the shallow emotion and performative sentimentality we are used to seeing in politics.

It was a cry for something more than the abstract cause of social justice. This was about personal justice for real people, many of whose faces we know after more than a week of saturation news coverage.

The PM may be tempted to imagine that the fury has been cooked up by hostile media. My 25 years in newspapers, facing the daily challenge of producing something that will sell, tell me it’s not. Daily Telegraph editor Ben English doesn’t commit the first dozen or more of his precious tabloid to a single story, every day for more than a week, just to spite the PM.

He does it because he is selling newspapers to people struggling to make sense of the tragedy. Like all of us, they don’t want to know only what happened, but also how it happened and what we can do to prevent such things from blighting our lives in the future.

The PM’s job is either answer those questions or at least show that he is asking them, and is pulling out every stop to get them answered.

It is all very well to talk about gun control, but frankly, that is secondary or tertiary issue right now. What we really want to know about it is the monsters who pulled the trigger, just once, but over and over again, after placing men, women and children in the cross hairs.

Yet the PM has been strangely unwilling to talk too much about this, despite his access to the highest levels of intelligence. At a time like this, we are desperate for a voice of authority to calm our fears, to assure us that, whatever the scale of the threat, the authorities are on to it and have been sanctioned by the PM to do whatever it takes to keep us safe.

Naturally, there will be matters it would be imprudent to discuss publicly. There will be many more questions that no one is yet in a position to answer. There are outstanding legal matters to be settled in court. We get all that.

This is why it is utterly frustrating that the PM has dug in his heels against establishing a Royal Commission.

Royal Commissions do not always deliver startling insights, nor do they always stick to the questions they were instructed to answer.

The act of calling a Royal Commission, however, sends a message that the government wishes to leave no stone unturned, that it wants an independent judicial report on every mistake, especially its own, with a view to never repeating them.

Albanese, after all, had no hesitation in calling a Royal Commission on the Robodebt debacle, just months after coming into office. In opposition, it hounded Malcolm Turnbull into establishing a Royal Commission into the banking sector.

The PM will come to regret his stubborn refusal to establish an independent inquiry into a threat infinitely more serious than a bureaucratic bungle or sharp banking practices.

Sunday’s boos are probably more damaging for the prime minister than the humiliation of losing the Voice referendum. He will use his remarkable political skills to try to edge his way back. On past form, he is odds-on to succeed,

Yet the damage that matters is not that which the PM has inflicted on his own reputation.

Far more important is the damage he has caused to the Office of the Prime Minister, and by extension, to the nation.

It is the PM’s duty to lead the nation in moments of war, terrorism, national tragedy or social shock.

The PM holds ultimate responsibility for Australia’s national security framework.

His office carries an implicit responsibility to uphold civic norms, reinforce the obligations of citizenship, protect minority communities, and preserve social cohesion.

Above all, the PM must become the centre of national unity, a position that must be earned through action, not bestowed as a right.

So no, PM, not even your fiercest critics would have derived any pleasure from listening to you being jeered at a solemn memorial service dedicated to the victims of the worst terrorist atrocity by far on Australian soil.

We would have liked to hear you give a speech for the ages, a rallying cry to the nation, to send a defiant message to our enemies that Australians won’t flinch, that to carrying out and act of terrorism in this country, they will not just have to beat our formidable police forces and intelligence units, but millions of unflinching citizens, many of whom would be prepared to jump on you like cats, wrestling the weapon out of you hands.

We wanted to see Opposition Leader Sussan Ley rise to her feet to applaud that speech, just as NSW Opposition Leader Kellie Sloane rose to applaud Premier Chris Minns, who in turn applauded and publicly acknowledged her, as the local member, for her leadership, courage and dedication from the moment she arrived on the scene while the shots were still being fired.

Those who applauded Minns on Sunday were not exclusively Jewish, nor do they all vote Labor. The party received only 15 per cent of the vote in the NSW seat of Vaucluse at the last election, to Sloane’s 50 per cent.

Before accusing your opponents of coopting a national tragedy to play politics, look in the mirror at a woefully inadequate figure, a little man visibly shrinking before our eyes, outshone in a grave crisis by a State premier who been in parliament for barely 10 years and in government less than two.

Take stock of your legacy after almost 30 years in Parliament, almost a decade in government, 6 years leading your party, and 3 years and 8 months as our (yes, our) Prime Minister.

But this is Christmas, of course, a reminder of the birth of Jesus Christ and the promise of redemption. It is also a reminder of an essential virtue for anyone who wishes to rise to greatness in politics: humility, which gives the strength to confess our mistakes when things go wrong.

In that spirit, PM, make a firm resolution that you will surprise us in 2026, and do your best to ensure that next Christmas, commentators like me will be dining on humble pie, writing columns about our own stupidity in failing to recognise the greatness that is now apparent, after your extraodinary feat of uniting the nation and leading us out of crisis.

When you speak at the memorial at Archer Park on December 14 next year, as you must, nothing would delight the nation more than the sound of spontaneous applause.