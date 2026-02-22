In October 2022, two Victorian government ministers turned up for a lunch in Carlton dressed in suits and ties. Their host, John Setka, arrived wearing a CFMEU T-shirt featuring a skull giving the middle finger with both hands, under the slogan “never back down”. He was accompanied by branch president Robert Graauwmans, who sported a T-shirt with a picture of a cobra and the words “if provoked will strike”.

Given what we know about the billions the CFMEU filched from Dan Andrews’s Big Build program, the union’s $400,000 contribution to Victorian Labor in 2021-22 was hardly generous. Nor was the $1.97m that CFMEU divisions contributed to Anthony Albanese’s 2022 election campaign given what they got in return.