Fattening workers’ pay packets was once core business for the Labor Party. Not anymore.

On Thursday, delegates to Labor’s triennial national conference turned a blind eye to four years of stagnating living standards, higher taxes and punishing inflation to give Anthony Albanese’s economic policy a big tick.

Then they got onto the big stuff: gas, gambling and Gaza, the hot-button issues among Australian progressives who are the outright owners of today’s Labor Party.

In seven years as federal leader, Albanese has settled the identity crisis that dogged the party for half a century. Under Albanese, Labor is now unambiguously and irrevocably the party of the “long hairs”, as Jack Lang once disparagingly called the intellectuals on the fringes of the party, “dreamers… the sons of wealthy parents… overtaken by ‘misty idealism’”.