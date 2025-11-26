The Copenhagen climate summit in 2009 was a tipping point for Kevin Rudd’s fortunes, the moment his prime ministership began to collapse under the weight of his own self-importance. He arrived in Denmark intending to lead the world; he left exposed as a leader who struggled to control his own temper.

Anthony Albanese doesn’t need reminding. Which is why he is probably relieved that next year’s COP summit will be held in Turkey — or “Türkiye”, as he and Chris Bowen insist on calling it. Their ostentatious phonetic correctness highlights the creeping transformation of climate diplomacy into theatre of symbolism, a branch of foreign policy designed not to solve problems but to demonstrate moral virtues.

Australia’s consolation prize is the right to host a “mini-COP” in the Pacific. Whether the event lands in Viti, Nouvelle-Calédonie or Puleʻanga Fakatuʻi ʻo Tonga has not yet been announced.

One thing is certain: Australia will be the one paying for it. The logistics alone — security, accommodation, transport, communications, protocol, the diplomatic flotilla — will cost a fortune. Big-ticket global summits always do. And unlike the G20 or APEC, this one carries no economic dividend, no strategic leverage, and no electoral benefit.

The Prime Minister will come to regret this arrangement, since there is very little upside and plenty of risk in this sort of international grandstanding. These gatherings always end the same way: with a communique that says almost nothing, denounced by the left for not going far enough, and greeted on the right with rolling eyes. The planet neither warms nor cools on the basis of these declarations, but the egos of the participants are satisfied.

Along the way, the megaphone would be handed to climate justice warriors seeking to extort compensation for Pacific nations on the basis of exaggerated or false claims if atolls about to swallowed by rising seas. The full picture is more nuanced. A 2018 study of Tuvalu, for example, found that nation’s land mass has expanded by 73.5 ha (2.9%) since 1971.

Meanwhile, back in Australia, Chris Bowen will face questions he can no longer avoid. Polling shows — consistently, overwhelmingly — that voters care more about lower power bills than lofty emissions targets. And with good reason. Australia faces the most severe energy crunch in decades: rising prices, falling reliability, and targets that guarantee worse is to come.

Bowen has committed to reducing emissions by 43 per cent by 2030. He has just over four years left — with no credible pathway to do it without destroying the economy and wearing the grid. Even his own modelling acknowledges the financial and engineering miracle required: tens of thousands of kilometres of new transmission lines; industrial-scale batteries; a tenfold increase in renewable capacity; the curtailment of gas and the demolition of reliable coal generation.

That alone should keep Bowen chained to his desk rather than strutting international stage adding to his collection of lanyards.

Labor also faces, for the first time in years, real political opposition on climate policy. Labor’s attempts to mock Sussan Ley as a climate heretic have simply not landed. Voters understand the message: cheap energy first, climate targets later. It is a message that cuts through precisely because it aligns with everyday life: power bills eating into household budgets while the cost energy pushes up the cost of cheese.

Ley has produced some of the sharpest performances of her career since the Coalition let go of net zero. Finally, the Opposition is free to tell the truth: more than a trillion dollars in capital, vast tracts of farmland and native habitat consumed, and the unspoken expectation that ordinary Australians will pick up the tab.

Bowen, on the other hand, risks looking increasingly like the Absentee Energy Minister, missing in action while the problems accumulate. The energy portfolio is already the most technically demanding and politically dangerous brief in the cabinet. It requires a minister of exceptional dedication, not one angling for international photo opportunities or positioning himself for a post-political career.

Rudd fell because he mistook climate diplomacy for leadership. He believed global admiration would carry him through domestic chaos. He believed a grand gesture abroad could compensate for dysfunction at home.

Albanese would do well to remember something Rudd learned too late: governments are judged not by the applause international prestige.

What matters is whether they keep their promises to the Australian people.