A grave threat to national security is in the hands of an evasive Prime Minister and a hopelessly conflicted Immigration Minister. We have every reason to be worried

The first duty of a government is to reassure Australians that the government is using every resource at its disposal to keep us safe.

Which is why the PM’s word games when asked about his government’s involvement in the return of radicalised Islamist women is more than a mere sleight to our intelligence. It is a sleight of hand, a subtle deception achieved by distraction.

On Thursday, the PM told ABC listeners: “The Government is providing no support for the repatriation of these people or any support whatsoever.”

Yet his immigration minister has confirmed that 11 ISIS-linked families in the al-Roj internment camp have been given passports. International conventions require that passports be issued by a competent government authority. Which makes the PM’s answer, to put it kindly, evasive.

Tony Burke stretches our credulity even further by telling us that passport issuance is an automatic process carried out by public servants.

Yet Burke has already demonstrated that the government is not powerless in this matter by revealing that one of the applicants had been banned from entering Australia by a temporary exclusion order.

Passport Office staff are now a law unto themselves. They are ultimately accountable to Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong, who has sweeping powers to cancel passports if she has “reasonable grounds” to suspect the passport would be used in a way that prejudices security.

The ISIS women are not the only ones to pass the “reasonable grounds” test. The PM’s cagey answers give us sufficient basis to question his government’s good faith. There are compelling reasons to doubt the Immigration Minister’s impartiality, given his other responsibility as the MP for a Western Sydney seat centred on Bankstown with a Muslim population of 25 per cent.

This week, the conflict of interest became too big to ignore with the discovery that Jamal Rifi, a prominent political supporter of Burke, is part of the group that travelled to Syria to smooth the families’ passage back.

As the Member for Watson, it is proper for Burke to listen to the concerns of his constituents and put them on the desk of the responsible minister. It is more than a little untidy; however, that minister happens to be him.

At the very least, Burke should delegate authority in these cases to Deputy Immigration Minister Matt Thistlethwaite.

As to the women themselves, we have reasonable grounds verging on absolute certainty to suspect that more than one of them presents a serious threat to the safety of Australian citizens were they to re-enter the country.

Indeed, it would be extraordinary if they did not, given the circumstances that drew them to Iraq and the radicalising environment in which they’ve lived for the best part of two decades.

That foreign recruits to ISIS housed in detention camps pose a substantial security risk is a matter for solid agreement among international authorities, even the woke ones.

The United Nations Security Council Counter Terrorism Executive Directorate (CTED) warns it is a mistake to portray them simply as “jihadi brides” who travelled to the conflict zone for romance and adventure.

It says the drivers of female radicalisation tend not to differ from those of men.

“If policymakers ignore the variety of women’s motivations in favour of stereotypes, this will limit the reach of any policy designed to counter or prevent their involvement in violent extremism,” it reported in 2019.[1]

We can safely assume the government is getting the same advice from its own security agencies. As Lydia Khalil wrote in a 2019 report for the Lowy Institute, the cohort of mostly female former caliphate members held in camps poses a key challenge for counterterrorism efforts around the world.

“Female Islamic State supporters have become vital players across the organisation, from birthing and indoctrinating the next generation of jihadists and maintaining networks and ties among IS supporters, to committing ultimate acts of violence in the name of their ideology,” she wrote.[2]

The international consensus is that the risk posed by each woman should be assessed individually, since motivation and degrees of complicity vary. Yet the reports also agree that establishing the facts is difficult, if not close to impossible. Attempts to prosecute returning jihadists in Europe and the United States have been hampered by the lack of evidence capable of standing up to scrutiny in court.

Which suggests that our government is acting naively, to put it kindly, in imposingexclusion orders on only one of these women. Particularly now that it has emerged that the Australian authorities have had little contact with any of them for more than three years.

Every one of them should be told they must wait until we’ve had a chance to get to the bottom of their stories and thoroughly check if they have any lingering allegiance to the evil cause they left our country to join.

These are not people who deserve the benefit of the doubt, nor do they have an automatic legal right to a new passport or to readmission to Australia.

As the PM said on Tuesday, these are “people who travelled overseas to participate in what was an attempt to establish a caliphate to undermine, destroy our way of life.”

If that is truly the PM’s assessment, we deserve to know who authorised these passports, on what advice, and under what safeguards. Until the government provides that, doubts will persist, not about the danger posed by ISIS, but whether those charged with protecting us are treating that danger with the seriousness it requires.

[1] UN report on women terrorists https://www.un.org/securitycouncil/ctc/sites/www.un.org.securitycouncil.ctc/files/files/documents/2021/Jan/feb_2019_cted_trends_report.pdfpage 11

[2] https://www.lowyinstitute.org/publications/behind-veil-women-jihad-after-caliphate