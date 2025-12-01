Matt Kean talked a big game as NSW Energy Minister, promising that the shift from coal to renewable energy would save households $130 every year.

Five years later, the average household energy bill in NSW has risen by between $380 and $530, depending on the provider. Even if we allow for inflation, that’s an increase up to $190 a year.

On Wednesday, Andrew Clennell asked Kean when power bills would stop rising and when the promised reductions would kick in.

Kean: When we get on with the job of rolling out renewables at scale. We know it’s the cheapest form of electricity. Clennell: How many years does that take? Kean: This is a transitionary period that we’re going through. We’ll be going through it for the next period of time.

The free-jam-tomorrow arguments from renewable energy advocates are wearing thin. So are the ever-changing excuses.

In 2022, Kean blamed Vladimir Putin. He told the NSW Parliament that the war in Ukraine was driving up gas prices and consequently the cost of generating electricity.

Since then, global gas prices have fallen, and Keen has found a new scapegoat. “One of the reasons we’re having more expensive electricity is because of the price of coal,” he told Clennell. He dismissed a Page Research Centre report that claimed the coal was the cheapest form of generation as “rubbish”.

In his new job as chair of the Climate Change Authority, Kean finds himself on the payroll of a government that has its own explaining to do about unfilled promises of lower prices.

In November 2022, Treasurer Jim Chalmers was asked by Laura Jays why power prices had started going up after the May federal election. Weren’t they supposed to be on the way down, in accordance with Labor’s promise to cut $275 off annual household power bills in its first term?

Chalmers insisted that renewables would eventually make electricity cheaper. “But there’s no use pretending that there won’t be pressure on household budgets from high electricity prices in the interim.”

Who knows if Chalmers’ “interim” will be shorter or longer than Kean’s “next few years”? What we do know is that we’ve been duped by governments that did not tell us we’d spend an indefinite period in power-price purgatory before arriving in paradise.

What’s more, neither Chalmers nor Kean will hazard a guess about how long this period will last or how much we’ll have to spend in the meantime.

Chalmers agreed with Kean this week that ageing coal generators were to blame for rising power prices. The Opposition’s plan to keep coal generators running for as long as possible was “economic insanity”, he told Sky News. Prices would come down once coal was eliminated.

It’s a claim that might puzzle consumers in Britain, where the last coal-fired power station was retired a year ago. Yet electricity prices are 60 per cent higher in coal-free Britain than in Australia. Britons pay almost twice as much for electricity as customers in Poland, which has one of the most coal-intensive electricity systems in the world.

Britain’s Budget offers far more transparency into the subsidies and charges that make renewable energy so expensive than ours does.

The British Labour government’s Budget on Thursday included a rise in the “green levy”, a charge explicitly added to power bills to subsidise renewable energy producers. Revenue from the green levy is forecast to rise to pound 19 billion ($AU40 billion) by the end of the decade.

In Britain, as in Australia, renewable energy infrastructure would be impossible to finance without government subsidies and guarantees that underpin profitability. No sensible lender would back a business with substantial up-front costs and an uncertain return in a market where the spot price changes 288 times a day.

For all the claims that renewables are cheaper, projects would be economically unviable without government support.

Not so coal generation, which looks increasingly profitable as the need for reliable base load grows.

In 2024, a desperate NSW government offered Origin Energy up to $225 million a year to keep Eraring power station running beyond the planned 2025 closure date.

Recently, Origin announced it was considering keeping Eraring operating until the end of the decade. The plant is so profitable that Origin has not yet called in the subsidies.

Ageing coal plants might be heavy on maintenance, but the capital costs of construction have long since been recovered, making the marginal cost of producing a unit of electricity cheap.

Coal generators benefits from fluctuations in spot prices, throttling back in the middle of the day when a glut of solar energy drives prices down and ramping up in the evenings when prices go up.

The economic complexities are such that power prices hardly need explaining to most consumers, those for whom rising power prices are a reality, rather than an exercise in financial modelling.

The popular definition of insanity – doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results – neatly describes the government’s energy policy.