South Australia has more than twice as many solar panels as people, and six times as many wind towers per person as Queensland. Which made last week’s heatwave a good time to test how a renewables-heavy electricity system copes under stress.

On Australia Day, when the temperature in Adelaide hit 42°C, South Australians had more solar power than they knew what to do with.

At around 6pm, as spot prices rose rapidly, operators began discharging their grid-scale batteries, which had been charging on virtually free electricity throughout much of the day

By 9pm local time, barely 30 minutes after the sun set over Spencer Gulf, the batteries were close to exhausted, sending the market operators scurrying for any available power source.

Between midnight and 1am, 47 per cent of the state’s electricity was generated from gas and 7 per cent from diesel. Around 45 per cent of the state’s power was coming from Victoria, most of it generated by coal.

An energy system like SA’s, that swings wildly between excess and scarcity, is the energy equivalent of Dorothy McKellar’s land of drought and flooding rains compressed into a 24-hour cycle.

It illuminates the contradiction at the heart of the renewable energy project. At one end of the day, solar generation overwhelms the grid, forcing operators to curtail production and pay generators to switch off.

Solar operators took their generators offline for 57 per cent of the time between October and December last year so they wouldn’t have to pay retailers to take it, according to data published this week by the Australian Energy Market Operator.

At the other end of the day, when demand is highest, the system scrambles for backup power, sending spot prices through the roof. On Monday night in SA, spot prices hovered around the $ 20,000-a-megawatt-hour market cap for more than three hours, according to the renewable industry news outlet Renew Economy.

This is not a failure of market design or, as Renew Economy tried to suggest, the result of price-gouging by fossil fuel generators.

It is the predictable result of building a system around an energy source whose availability is fixed by nature rather than demand.

We should not be surprised that investment in renewable energy is falling. Last year, investment was less than a third of that required to achieve Chris Bowen’s goal of 82 per cent greenhouse gas emissions-free generation by 2030.

No matter how much the government tries to sweeten the deal, it is hard to pull together a convincing business case for a product you can only deliver when demand is already met, and the marginal value is at its lowest.

The dynamics are a little different for wind since there’s a very good chance that when your turbine blades are turning, others will be turning too, suppressing prices generally and forcing turbines offline.

On top of that, the cost of installing turbines has risen steeply. Regulatory delays have grown longer, and available land is running out.

Increasingly, renewable energy investors have turned to batteries coupled with solar.

Yet batteries, like every other kind of so-called renewable energy, are subject to the laws of diminishing returns. As more batteries are installed, the spot price in the late afternoon and early evening begins to fall, reducing the return on investment.

Powering the grid on a heatwave night with renewable energy alone would need orders of magnitude more storage than can viably be installed. Much of it would sit idle for most of the year, destroying any chance of making a profit.

The “just build more” fallacy begins to collapse. SA’s 59 per cent curtailment of wind is not market optimisation. It means scarce capital has been invested inefficiently to build a system with low asset utilisation and massive redundancy.

Investors are relying on subsidies and guarantees, and everyday Australians will ultimately underwrite the waste as taxpayers and consumers.

SA has invested more per capita in the renewable energy dream than any other state. Its last coal-fired power station was blown up almost a decade ago.

Yet even though it is the second-least power-hungry state in the country, it has failed to bridge the gap between supply and demand, falling back on a single interconnector with Victoria, which was not designed for its current load.

Far from a poster child, SA serves as a warning to other states. If they follow the same pathway, they will inherit the same physics on a larger and more expensive scale. They, too, will discover that interconnectors don’t eliminate the problem; they merely export it.

This week’s experience should alert us to the strange combination of naivety and hubris that drove us to this point.

Solar has been treated as a complete energy system rather than a partial, weather-dependent input, with the added drawback that it lacks the synchronicity required for a stable grid.

Governments have assumed that storage will inevitably solve intermittency with an almost magical belief that costs would fall fast enough.

Yet hope has turned out to be a poor substitute for engineering. The terms of the energy challenge must be reset, recognising there is no simple or cheap solution, just a series of difficult trade-offs.

As an early adopter of the coal demolition craze, SA has demonstrated that dispatchable, high-density energy must be part of the mix. Power must be available on demand, not by forecast.

This is hardly resilience. A system that needs diesel to survive is not a clean-energy triumph but a warning.