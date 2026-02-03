Reality Bites By Nick Cater

Rafe Champion
1d

I look at South Australia every morning, before sunrise.

4 nights out of 5 they import coal power from Victoria.

They burn gas all the time, and when the wind is really low they burn diesel as well.

LOL.

1d

My latest

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/its-time-to-simplify-the-grid

GET RID OF SOLAR AND WIND

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/losing-the-war-on-co2

CO2 AND COAL CONSUMPTION WORLDWIDE ARE INCREASING

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/the-green-energy-transition-is-all

IT'S ALL OVER, RED ROVER!

