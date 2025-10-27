Sussan Ley has at most 130 weeks to turn the Liberal Party into a credible fighting force for the next federal election.

Whether the Opposition Leader can succeed will become apparent long before Christmas as the party reaches decision time on net-zero. Arriving at a policy position that many in the party room might not like, but that everyone is prepared to live with, is a necessary precondition for turning attention to Labor’s chaotic energy policy.

So long as the party remains divided, Chris Bowen will be free to make spurious claims about the inexorable progress to net zero by 2050 without fear of being challenged.

Every uncontested absurdity he makes today will become tomorrow’s fact. If the Coalition can’t summon up the courage to tell its own story, Labor will say to it for them, fictionally embellished along the way. Labor will win the next election as it did the last one, not by winning the policy debate, but by controlling the narrative.

Climate and energy policy has been the key to the Coalition’s successes and failures for well over a decade. Tony Abbott won a landslide in 2013 by opposing Labor’s carbon tax. The party suffered a reversal in 2016 under the leadership of his pro-renewables successor.

Scott Morrison and his Energy Minister, Angus Taylor, won the miracle election in 2019 by uniting the party against the odds around an energy policy that few in the party room would have loved, but most were prepared to live with.

The party would stand behind its 2030 target of 26-28 per cent by relying on technology, not taxes.

With the party united, Taylor was able to prosecute the case against Bill Shorten’s 35 per cent 2030 target, using independent modelling by Dr Brian Fisher to show its effect on industry, electricity prices and jobs. Every Shorten press conference turned into a pile-on along the narrative Taylor had established.

If Ley is to unite the party room, she could do worse than borrow Taylor’s playbook. Private polling circulating among Coalition members over the weekend suggests there is limited support for opposing net zero in the abstract. Most voters are not engaged with politics at that level.

The good news for the Coalition is that support for the government’s emissions targets is extremely weak. Only a third of voters believe the targets should be kept as they are, and they are predominantly Labor and Greens voters.

Most Australians sit in the middle of the argument, believing the targets unachievable and should be more flexible and realistic.

Ley’s first step should be to remind her parliamentary team how offensive fixed, legally binding targets are to the Liberal Party’s guiding principles.

Top-down, central planning is for Socialists. Innovation stems from enterprising individuals in a competitive free market, not by government fiat.

Utopian visions inspire socialists, while Liberals are constrained by reality, Liberals are constrained by reality – dealing with intractable problems with painful trade-offs

The government’s fixation on reaching net zero by 2050 — whatever the cost — is producing precisely the perverse outcomes the policy textbooks predict.

Long-horizon goals are heavily discounted against short political cycles, rewarding optics over outcomes.

Goodhart’s Law applies: once a measure becomes a target, it ceases to measure anything. The “net-zero by 2050” mantra invites strategic evasion — offshoring emissions, creative accounting, and dependence on dubious offsets.

The planning fallacy leads to systematic underestimation of costs, time, and risk; mega-projects rushed to meet symbolic milestones suffer overruns, slippage, and poor value for money.

The result is compliance without substance: a theatre of announcements, re-labelling and statistical sleight-of-hand that substitutes for genuine abatement.

Policy purity, however, doesn’t win elections. Focusing on voters’ everyday concerns does. The polling shows that energy costs are the most critical factor for most voters.

Half say affordable energy should be the government’s top priority. Fewer than one in six nominate cutting emissions as quickly as possible. Surprisingly, 55 per cent say they would support an increase in coal and gas if it helped bring down power bills, even if it took longer to achieve climate targets.

By taking her cue from the public, Ley has a golden opportunity to forge a winning narrative capable of uniting a disparate party. It must adhere to the following 10 points:

1. Net-zero would become an aspiration rather than a legally binding target. The Liberal Party remains committed to lowering emissions where it can, but will not sacrifice the economy to do so.

2. The fixed 2050 deadline will necessarily be abandoned. The green hydrogen debacle shows that the transition can occur only as fast as technology and economics allow.

3. The Coalition’s policy must remain technology-neutral. All options stay on the table: coal, gas, hydrogen, carbon capture, nuclear and renewables where they make economic sense. The role of government is to set standards, not to pick favourites.

4. The Coalition must reject the fallacy that wind and solar energy are free, recognising that they place a heavy demand on scarce resources with alternative uses, notably land and capital.

5. The cost to Australia’s rich biodiversity of sprawling wind and solar farms, particularly in areas of remnant native vegetation, must be measured against the assumed benefits.

6. Proposals will proceed only if they pass a simple economic test: will they make Australia stronger and wealthier? If not, it doesn’t happen. No more subsidies for billionaires. No more bets on unproven technology.

7. A pragmatic policy must be grounded in engineering and economic reality. No more fantasies constructed on PowerPoint slides. Infrastructure must be deliverable, power must be reliable, and costs must be transparent.

8. Competitiveness must be improved, not weakened by subsidies. Energy should be our advantage, not our weakness.

9. The Coalition’s net-zero policy must enhance energy security, rather than weaken it. We will not surrender our sovereignty to imported solar panels or Chinese-made batteries. Energy must be Australian, affordable, and available when we need it.

10. Above all, the Coalition’s energy policy should be fair, a virtue the Labor Party has conveniently forgotten in its race to reduce emissions, whatever the cost.

Australian households shouldn’t bear the cost of climate measures. Loading the price of the energy transition onto power bills is deeply regressive, punishing the poor more heavily than the rich.

Regional communities should not suffer the degradation of landscapes and the division of communities caused by rapacious renewable energy development. Bureaucratic overreach and corporate sharp practice should never override the fundamental rights of citizens.

In summary, the Coalition’s policy should represent a return to sanity rather than a Trump-style denunciation of the Paris accords, even if the IPCC process has become corrupted.

The next Liberal government will have no more influence over this rotten, supra-national process than it has in reducing global emissions. Its first duty is to protect the Australian people from the insidious undermining of sovereignty and the theft of our economic future.