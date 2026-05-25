Thanks to the efficiency of modern logistic chains, the parts to fix a damaged suspension can be ordered, dispatched, and fitted to your car in as little as 24 hours.

Filling in the pothole that trashed the suspension in the first place, however, will take somewhat longer, particularly in Victoria, where the crumbling tarmac has joined the list of inditements the Allen Labor government faces at the November election.

The digital revolution, which has transformed the delivery of goods and services, contrasts starkly with the growing incompetence of government.

Adam Smith would have marveled at the silicon chips that process millions of tiny signals emerging naturally from voluntary exchange in a competitive market.

Governments, by contrast, appear clunky, expensive and inefficient.

A private company that consistently frustrates customers rapidly loses market share. Yet a government department can remain dysfunctional for years without any threat to its funding.

One Nation thrives on the festering resentment towards the bureaucratic ineptitude of technocratic government and the unbearable arrogance of those who run it. The fury of populist movement which is gathering steam across the Western world is not directed at any particular party, but at the rotten system as a whole.