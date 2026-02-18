The smart kids in Labor HQ tossed their first dumb ball at Angus Taylor within minutes of his election as Opposition Leader.

Even with the advent of TikTok, the narrative that brings down your political opponent must contain an iota of truth, a trait that the voting public may have dimly recognised, but have not yet been able to name.

Taylor is not “just another Liberal”, which was the thrust of Labor’s pop-up attack ad on Friday, a clownish pastiche of the imagined sins of his predecessors displaying their pictures with Taylor photoshopped into the corner.

More than 12 years after he entered Parliament, Taylor, like Pauline Hanson, is still a political outsider. Hanson arrived in Parliament at the age of 41, her outlook shaped by experience in the productive economy, rubbing shoulders with people who got things done rather than those who spend their lives talking about doing things.

Taylor, who was elected to Parliament two weeks before his 47th birthday, grew up with the farmer’s instinct to fix the fence, rather than sitting on the verandah bellyaching about who broke it.

In the era of professional politicians, where many of their fellow parliamentarians have been in or around politics for their entire careers, Taylor and Hanson are oddities. They have succeed within the system without becoming part of it.

He is the opposite of Anthony Albanese, a creature of the machine, who was honing his factional skills while Taylor was making a of himself in a can-do, corporate culture where reward is inseparable from performance.