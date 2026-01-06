Barely two years after clawing his way out of the wreckage of the Voice Referendum, Anthony Albanese has been sucked back into a moral universe remote from middle Australia.

His inability to provide a convincing explanation for rejecting a royal commission into the Bondi atrocity has revived memories of the prickly press conferences in which he struggled to explain the Voice.

These episodes are not isolated failures of political communication but symptoms of a deeper problem: a Prime Minister whose moral reasoning has been shaped by an intellectual culture that no longer shares the assumptions of the people he governs.

The arguments for Palestinian and Aboriginal sovereignty rely on a set of premises widely shared among the educated class but far less so beyond it: that history is best understood as a story of victimhood, that politics is a continuation of anti-colonial struggle by other means, and that identity rather than character is the proper unit of moral accounting.

Within that universe, the Voice made perfect sense.

Outside that universe, however, among people who favour practical outcomes to symbolism, the argument collapsed. Constitutional change, sold by the PM as a healing remedy, looked divisive to most people, a crude means of ranking people according to their race.

By resisting a judicial inquiry into Bondi, Albanese has once again sided with the cultural left. Palestine has come to occupy a prominent place in the progressive narrative, overtaking climate change as the foremost moral challenge of the day.