An SA State election is hardly a clean vehicle for examining what the end of Australian two-party politics looks like.

For much of the last 60 years, the SA Liberals have not been a party as such, more a punctuation mark between extended Labor governments.

Even without One Nation, the Liberals faced humilation after a term in Opposition best be described as “colourful”. Two Liberal members have received criminal convictions, and one has been charged, constraining the opportunity to campaign on crime.

Those caveats aside, Saturday’s result reaffirms the descent of the stable post-war order into a Hobbesian war of all against all, particularly, but not exclusively, on the centre right.

It is a reminder to the Party that it can no longer dodge the Arthur or Martha question. The Liberals must resolve the ambiguity embedded in its name. Is it a Liberal Party in the sense of being opposed to conservativism, like the governing Canadian Liberal Party? Or is liberal in a conservative, 19th Century manner, accepting that while our institutions are not perfect, the last thing we should do is knock them down to clear the ground for the new utopia?

The tension between the two visions manifests itself in issues like climate change, hate speech laws, Aboriginal special privilege and immigration. More often than not, the Liberal Party has tried to smother the argument with polite silence. It hasn’t worked. Sooner or later, a One Nationey shaped thing was bound to fill the gap in the market for plain talking.

One Nation’s campaign line - “we say what you’re thinking” - is more than just a slogan. It’s the complete mission statement of a party that is strong on conviction but light on policy. All talk but no action.

When the Liberal Party was in the hands of solid-blue conviction