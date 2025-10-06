If we were to pick the moment when Julia Gillard’s goose went from cooked to cremated, it would be the evening of Sunday, July 10, 2011, when the prime-time schedule was interrupted for an address from the then-prime minister.

“Good evening,” she began. “I want to talk to you tonight about why the Government is putting a price on carbon and what this means for you.”

Gillard tried to persuade voters that the $23 a tonne levy would be offset by tax cuts and welfare payments. The public didn’t buy it.

Anthony Albanese experienced the anger first-hand at a protest outside his Sydney office when a woman grabbed him by the tie and called him “gutless” and “a maggot”.

Understandably, Albanese chose not to reveal his hand on national television when he announced his carbon tax last month. Instead, it was buried under a mountain of jargon in Technical Appendix C of Treasury’s net-zero modelling.

Tony Abbott’s devastating campaign leading up to the 2013 election rendered any mention of a carbon tax permanently toxic. Treasury officials resort to mumbo-jumbo to avoid using the “c” or “t” words, rebranding the carbon tax as the “marginal abatement incentive”.

Having safely hidden the levy from the casual reader, Treasury goes on to model the price. It ranges from $65/t in 2026-30 under what it calls the “Renewable Export Upside Scenario” to $328/t in 2046-50.

In other words, we’ll eventually be paying up to 14 times as much tax on carbon as Gillard’s levy.