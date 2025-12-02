This article was published in The Australian in December 2015. Do you have a nomination for this year’s prize? Let me know in the comments

The cost of doing nothing is sending the country broke if we are to believe the fright stats pedalled by the City of Sydney council.

“Physical inactivity is a major killer,” chides the council in a news release. “It costs the nation almost $135 billion a year.”

Fiscally retentive readers will have noticed already what an improbable figure that is. It is almost three times the Commonwealth’s 2015-16 health budget, or roughly 8 per cent of GDP.

The good news about fright stats, however, is that they seldom turn out to be true. Fright stats are not empirical measures of the world as it is but blunt instruments fashioned to fight noble causes, in this case, Lord Mayor Clover Moore’s plan to tear up Sydney’s arteries of commerce and make everyone ride bikes.

Health care isn’t cheap, as Scott Morrison is no doubt discovering as he prepares his first budget. You’ve got to feel sorry for the bloke trying to balance the books with a measly $160 billion to spend next year. Allergic diseases are costing us $30 billion a year, if we are to believe a report in The New Daily in August. Inflammatory bowel disease is costing us another $3.1 billion, which is a bummer too.

Diabetes is said to cost us $14.6 billion; arthritis $2.2 billion; back pain $9.9 billion; and Parkinson’s disease, “almost $10 billion”. So far, we’ve clocked up more than $200 billion on sickness and disease, enough to run the International Space Station for the next 35 years.