The ABC promotes Race Around The World as a platform for the next generation of talented Australian storytellers. That might have been a reasonable use of taxpayers’ money in 1998 when the first series was aired.

In 2026, however, we have YouTube and its competitors, available free in almost every home in Australia via the government-funded NBN.

On YouTube, there’s no need to employ a panel of smug critics to tell us whether the content is good, bad or indifferent. The good stuff goes viral, and the rest sinks without trace.

Which puts the ABC on the back foot in arguing for the preservation of its current funding or audaciously demanding more, as its chairman did recently.[1]

The ABC no longer exists to remedy a market failure. It has become an expensive producer of content the market already provides, while abandoning the public purposes that once justified its existence.

When I began my career in public broadcasting in the early 1980s as a BBC trainee, I joined an institution that was proud of its tradition, understood its privilege and its purpose.

It was a public institution with a civic mission. The BBC’s task, in strict order, was to inform, educate and entertain.

The ABC borrowed that same model when it was established in the early 1930s. Richard Boyer, its longest-serving chairman, described the ABC in 1945 as “an impartial clearing house for our ideas” standing “solid and serene in the middle of our national life, running no campaign, seeking to persuade no opinion, but presenting the issues freely and fearlessly for the calm judgment of our people.”[2]

In my book The Lucky Culture, I devoted a chapter to the ABC’s decline, starting in the 1960s with the invention of a new broadcasting genre known as current affairs.

Unlike news reports, which were carefully scripted and vetted by an editorial hierarchy, current affairs was immediate, live and off-the-cuff, giving presenters more scope to express personal views.

The institutional controls quickly eroded. Management grew wary of confronting its own presenters, who increasingly became the gatekeepers of what could and could not be said.

By the mid-1970s, the ABC had come to resemble an anarcho-syndicalist collective, with effective power shifting from the boardroom to the workforce. The chairman and board were increasingly spectators rather than governors.

Sunday, July 19 deserves to be remembered as the ABC’s day of the barbarians. Pick your adjective—obscene, sordid, depraved, debauched—none quite captures the sadistic sexual violence described to ABC viewers that evening, without warning and without any discernible artistic, journalistic or public purpose.

The offence was not that these things were said by a jejune would-be filmmaker, whose previous works include twerking to the Last Post. Heaven knows, there is no shortage of brazen vulgarity by artistically underpowered nobodies competing for clicks on the internet.

The scandal here is that the video wasn’t posted; it was selected, funded and curated by a public institution. The filmmaker was chosen for her perceived promise, funded to travel the world, and entrusted with producing work the ABC considered worthy of a national audience.

Her offering would have been seen by editors, producers posing as adults, the people with the responsibility for upholding the standards specified in the ABC’s Code of Practice (2024) governing language, sex, violence and other potentially offensive material.[3]

Yet the programme’s editorial tsar watched this segment and said it was good to go. A director in the gallery issued the command “roll package”, and a dutiful vision mixer committed it to tape.

Then, after the atrocity had gone to air and the controversy erupted, it would have been viewed by still more ABC executives, including, one assumes, the managing director.

Yet none of them, apparently, saw any need to issue a full apology, to announce an immediate internal review, or suspend the programme’s executive producer on full pay.

Eleven days later, the best they could do was to send it off to the ABC Ombudsman to review. Pass the buck. Buy time. Kick it into the long grass. Anything but admit that this was a failure of judgement on a grand scale, identify those responsible and ensure it never happens again.

The real issue here is not a few minutes of offensive television but decades of institutional incompetence, of management incapable of managing and editors who are too frightened to edit.

It is an organisation captured by its staff, indulging themselves in their own self-importance, despising their own management and their audience, imagining themselves to be cleverer and better informed than their critics, who they dismiss as right-wing shrills, Murdoch’s puppets or just stupid.

There remains a place for publicly funded broadcasting. There is a gap in the market for coverage of rural and regional news the broadcasting of national occasions that commercial television has little incentive to provide.

There is no public-interest case, however, for a state-sponsored content factory competing with YouTube and Netflix while enjoying guaranteed taxpayer funding.

The ABC once justified its existence by offering Australians something the market could not. It now too often offers what the market already provides—only at public expense and very badly.

With Race Around the World it demonstrated something far more consequential than editorial incompetence.

It showed that those in charge at the ABC no longer understand why it exists.

If the ABC cannot explain why taxpayers should continue to fund it, others eventually will explain why they should not.

[1] https://www.theaustralian.com.au/business/media/abc-forced-to-do-more-with-less-says-chairman-kim-williams/news-story/f5eb3eb9433553ffaf4e80c9fb804c42?eafs_enabled=false

[2] G.C. Bolton, Dick Boyer: An Australian Humanist, 1967, p. 124. Quoted in Nick Cater, The Lucky Culture, 2013.

[3] https://live-production.wcms.abc-cdn.net.au/ef432a28208d110deef1feec3ec5ee61