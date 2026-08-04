Reality Bites By Nick Cater

Reality Bites By Nick Cater

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Lyn Gray's avatar
Lyn Gray
4d

Nick, your comments are accurate and hit the mark. The ABC in the cities is now the realm of the "elites" who consider this vile sort of content is suitable to be beamed into our homes. I have not watched the ABC in any form of "news" content for almost a decade. When I realised I was yelling back at the imbiciles ranting their own opinions, I realised that for the sake of my blood pressure, I had best look elsewhere for information. Having found Sky some years later, I am delighted at the reporting and opinion value offered. This pathetic program which has raised the ire of most Australians who have had the misfortune of seeing it, is disgusting. City ABC must become a subscription option. Regional ABC radio and TV reporting is sound. Thank you.

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JulianLudowici's avatar
JulianLudowici
4d

The ABC is the propaganda arm of the ALP and removal of public funding is the only reason to support One Nation

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