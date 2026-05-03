Reality Bites By Nick Cater

Reality Bites By Nick Cater

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Robert Durkacz's avatar
Robert Durkacz
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Same old thing. If Nick Cater had a genuine knowledge about energy policy he could have proposed what would we should be doing as well as what we should not be doing. But then he would have to reveal whether the thinks climate change is real or not. The trick is, he wants people to think it is a hoax without actually saying so, because he knows by now that is must be true.

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